BTS’ producer PDogg’s girlfriend Kim Ga Young comments on relationship after dating news

BIGHIT MUSIC producer PDogg, often considered the unofficial eighth member of BTS, is now in a confirmed relationship with weathercaster Kim Ga Young. Reports surfaced online regarding their alleged romance, and SPOTV News confirmed on February 13 that they have introduced each other to close acquaintances and are reportedly in a serious relationship.

Kim Ga Young comments on her relationship with PDogg

During the February 15 broadcast of MBC Radio FM4U’s “Good Morning FM Tei,” Kim Ga Young who is a weathercaster confirmed her relationship status with PDogg, stating, “We are supporting each other and dating while being considerate of each other.” Previously, on February 13, SPOTV News reported about PDogg and Kim Ga Young's relationship. However, BIGHIT MUSIC stated it was challenging to confirm details about the producer's private life at the time.

The publication reported on February 13 that the duo is allegedly openly building their relationship and going on dates without concern for public opinion. Kim Ga Young previously discussed the challenges of dating due to her profession. In a 2021 appearance on the MBC entertainment program Radio Star, she mentioned that her early morning broadcast schedule makes dating difficult as she needs to sleep by 10 PM after two years of doing morning broadcasts. She added that even dinner dates leave her tired by 7 PM.

Advertisement

More about PDogg

Born on September 13, 1983, PDogg embarked on his musical journey in the early 2000s, starting in South Korea's underground hip-hop scene. Transitioning into producing and songwriting, he caught the eye of BIGHIT Entertainment. PDogg rose to prominence as a key producer and collaborator with the renowned group, BTS, contributing significantly to shaping their sound and crafting numerous chart-topping hits.

PDogg's collaboration with BTS commenced in their early years, swiftly establishing him as one of the group's key producers. He has contributed to numerous albums by the septet, such as Wings, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, and BE, showcasing his versatility across genres like hip-hop, R&B, pop, and electronic dance music. Among PDogg's notable achievements is his pivotal role in BTS' global success. His meticulous attention to detail and innovative production techniques have played a significant part in the group's appeal to international audiences, resulting in numerous chart-topping singles and albums worldwide.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' iconic You Never Walk Alone album and title track Spring Day turn 7: Exploring their record-breaking impact