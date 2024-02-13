BTS' producer Pdogg rumored to be dating weathercaster Kim Ga Young; HYBE responds

As reported in recent news, Pdogg- the producer behind multiple hits from BTS has been spotted going on numerous dates with the charming, Kim Ga Young. The couple are keeping it quite open, and are not worried about revealing themselves to the public.

HYBE producer Pdogg found a newfound love with weathercaster Kim Ga Young

According to SPOTV, the new pair seems to be in a happy relationship, where they are already introducing each other to their close acquaintances and inner circle.

Since the dating rumor broke out, netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the news. While some users online are rooting for them., some are showing indifferent opinions. One user even questioned the necessity of intervening in celebrity's dating lives.

Who is weathercaster Kim Ga Young

Besides being a weather forecaster, Kim Ga Young is an internet personality renowned for hosting shows. Previously, she has presented broadcasts for Discovery channel Korea and "Kick a Goal" - a sports variety show that aired in 2021.

Previously, the successful weathercaster has expressed the difficulties she faces while dating as a media personality. Additionally, she has shared a hectic schedule where she sleeps early, to be punctually present for her morning broadcast.

On the other hand, Pdogg is a popular composer and producer in the Korean music industry. He closely worked with BTS and was even credited as a lyricist with other members, for songs like "Blood, Sweat & Tears", "Fake Love", and "Boy with Luv". He also worked with other artists under the HYBE agency such as 8Eight, Baek Ji Young, and Jo Kwon.

While Pdogg and Kim Ga Young are both quite busy in their significant work lives, their admiration for each other is sending speculation about a confident and ongoing relationship.

Meanwhile, on February 13, HYBE revealed that they choose to be silent about this matter and won't be able to confirm anything, since it involves the personal life of a producer.

