BTS reveals THIS as second part of MONOCHROME project for fans; watch concept film

BTS have given hints of their upcoming MONOCHROME which deals with the logistics of delivering merchandise and other goods. BTS is a K-pop supergroup that made their debut in 2013 with 2 Cool 4 Skool. The group is known for their songs like Dynamite, Butter, Spring Day and more. They have become a global K-pop sensation who are synonymous with stellar performances and excellent music.

BTS MONOCHROME Merch concept film

On April 18, BTS released the concept film and photos of the merchandise which will be available as a part of their project MONOCHROME. The film and the concept photos revealed the merchandise which the fans can expect at the MONOCHROME POPUP event in Seoul from April 26 to May 12. This popup event will be held globally in cities including Jakarta, Tokyo, Bangkok, Los Angeles and Manila over the course of the next few months.

BTS' recent activities

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

J-Hope released his first solo documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET. J-Hope also dropped a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 on March 29 alongside the docuseries. HOPE ON THE STREET is streaming on Prime Videos for a global audience. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie was released in the theatres on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million revenue.

V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track will be in all English and will discuss the loneliness of love. The song has entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS reveals MONOCHROME Logistics project: Pop-up store for ARMY in Seoul to be held from April 26 to May 12; Deets