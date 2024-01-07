BTS’ SUGA surpasses 3 billion streams on Spotify; emerges as most-streamed Korean rapper on platform

BTS’ SUGA is one of the most celebrated Korean artists and he has captivated music lovers across the globe. Read on to know the new landmark achieved by the rapper.

By Deepali
Published on Jan 07, 2024   |  09:49 PM IST  |  8.5K
BTS' SUGA; Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' SUGA; Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ SUGA has unlocked another historic feat by crossing 3 billion streams on Spotify, making him the most-streamed South Korean rapper on the platform. With this achievement, he is now the second K-pop soloist with the highest number of streams after Jungkook, who touched 4 billion in December 2023.

Related Story

korean

TXT returns to Billboard 200 chart as The Name Chapter: FREEFALL rings up 60th week for quintet; details

BTS’ SUGA becomes most-streamed Korean rapper with over 3 billion Spotify streams

While SUGA is a member of the mega-hit K-pop boy group BTS, he goes by another stage name, Agust D, to pursue his individual endeavors. He embarked on his solo journey in 2016 with his eponymous debut mixtape.

What’s interesting to know is that SUGA has reached this 3 billion mark across all credits on his Spotify profiles, including SUGA, AGUST D, and his personal songs from BTS albums. Notably, a few of his highest-streamed songs include Interlude: Shadow with 100 million streams, Trivia: Seesaw with over 200 million streams, and more.


BTS’ SUGA recent achievements

Even though SUGA is currently busy with his mandatory military service, the rapper has kept the audience engaged with his evergreen songs. Recently, PSY and BTS' SUGA's iconic collab song titled That That, surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. The single was originally released on April 29, 2022, and its catchy music video has now reached this remarkable view count in 616 days and 13 hours.

Advertisement

Moreover, SUGA's multiple hit songs namely, Haegeum, and People Pt.2 entered the Billboard 200 chart, clinching the 2nd spot. His 2022 single, Daechwita, also topped iTunes charts in 100 countries.

In 2023, the singer released his debut solo album, D-Day, on April 21 under his Agust D alias. Later, he unveiled his documentary titled Suga: Road to D-Day, which chronicled his journey of finding inspiration for his latest album as he traveled across the world interacting with renowned artists.

Advertisement


About The Author
Deepali

Deepali pursued her Graduation in Mass Commucation and Journalism and then followed her passion for writing. With an

...

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Dan Levy

Dan Levy
Latest Movies: Haunted Mansion

The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people.  At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles