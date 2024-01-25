IU's Love wins all featuring V joins BTS' Yet To Come as the only song to hit number one on MelOn Top 100

IU's achievement is truly remarkable as her new single, Love wins all, featuring BTS' V, has made MelOn history. By debuting at No. 1 on the MelOn Top 100 chart, IU becomes the first female artist to accomplish this feat. This success underscores the immense popularity and impact of the single which has continued to make strides ever since its release.

IU creates history with Love wins all

On January 24 at 12 AM KST, IU made her much-anticipated comeback with the pre-release single Love wins all. Just within one hour, the song achieved an impressive debut, securing the top spot on MelOn's Top 100 chart and various other domestic real-time music charts.

With this notable achievement, Love wins all has made history as the second song to debut at No. 1 on MelOn's Top 100 chart within an hour of its release. This accomplishment is particularly significant as it occurred in the context of MelOn's chart reform in August 2021, making IU's single a standout success in the revamped chart's history.

IU's Love wins all now joins BTS' Yet To Come as the only songs to debut at No. 1 on MelOn's Top 100 chart. Interestingly this also makes IU the first female artist to achieve this impressive debut.

More about Love wins all

IU's music video for Love wins all featuring BTS' V is making waves in the K-pop world, gaining staggering numbers within just a day of its release. The music video paints a dystopian world where IU and V navigate through chaos caused by a square-boxed alien. The song, with its melancholic lyrics and IU's tender vocals, delves into themes of love and happiness.

In this five-minute visual masterpiece, IU and BTS' V showcase their captivating onscreen chemistry. The narrative unfolds through small dates, a wedding, a photoshoot, and a singing event, creating a heartwarming atmosphere. However, the storyline takes a poignant turn, with the symbolic white cubes marking the heartbreaking conclusion of their love, transforming the visual experience into a tragic tale.

The music video is a cinematic journey from start to finish, undoubtedly enhanced by the contribution of BTS' V. The compelling storyline delivers a powerful emotional impact, enhancing the overall experience of the ballad. The MV is directed by Um Tae Hwa, acclaimed for his work on Concrete Utopia featuring Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, and Lee Byung Hun.

Watch the music video below-

