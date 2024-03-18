BTS V's special gift box for fans at FRI(END)S party leaves them overjoyed; know what all they got

Just days after V announced the release of his love song FRI(END)S, BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC disclosed that the singer had organized a special event for fans to celebrate the track's release. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), BTS' label shared all the details about the upcoming party. Later, fans who attended the event disclosed that V had prepared some gifts for his fans such as original diffuser and more.

Fans reveal BTS’ V’s prepared gifts for FRI(END)S party

BTS' V pleasantly surprised fans at the beginning of the month when BIGHIT MUSIC announced his new single, FRI(END)S. Since then, there has been an abundance of new content from the currently enlisted BTS member to enjoy, including two teaser videos, a short film, multiple concept photos, a music video, and more.

The song and its accompanying music video were officially released on March 15, followed by a specially planned FRI(END)S party the next day. The party welcomed 600 ARMYs to a café in Seoul, featuring a range of enjoyable activities such as booths, exhibitions, and special gifts for fans to enjoy, making it a day filled with gifts for ARMY.

Lucky fans who attended the event generously shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the party for those unable to join, showcasing the thoughtful gifts bestowed upon fans. Among the cherished items were exclusive event photo cards, a special FRI(END)S reed diffuser named V FRI(END)S FRAGRANCE, uniquely crafted by V for the fan event, along with a postcard containing a heartfelt message penned by V and a personalized letter.Three custom messages recorded by V were also played for fans to hear during the event. Despite his absence, the idol ensured that his fans had a memorable and enjoyable time.

More about BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S

BTS' V is currently dominating the charts with his latest digital single, FRI(END)S, released on March 15. The track has quickly become a global fan favorite, evident from its remarkable streams on platforms like Spotify, iTunes, and others. Earlier reports indicated that the music video for the track garnered over 7 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release.

On March 17th, V's latest achievement propelled him to the No. 1 spot on YouTube's Top Global Music Video charts, with FRI(END)S debuting at this prestigious position. Furthermore, the track continues its ascent, having also topped the iTunes chart on its debut day. On March 7, it debuted at No. 7 on Spotify's Daily Global Top Songs chart, accumulating an impressive 4,728,233 streams. As V continues to surpass his previous records, fans rejoice in celebrating the singer's remarkable artistic prowess.

Watch the MV here-

