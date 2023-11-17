Wooga Squad's top 5 moments: Here's how BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and others have remained besties

BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy make up the Wooga Squad. The mega stars have a bond that is unbreakable. V, Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon met on the sets of Hwarang and have been friends since. The group has been spotted supporting each other multiple times in the past. Here is a quick look.

1. V, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik becoming friends on the sets of Hwarang

BTS member V made his debut as an actor with the historical K-drama Hwarang in 2017. Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik took the lead roles in the drama. The bromance between the three was palpable through the screen. More than the lead couple, fans were cheering on for the friendship that they were showing. Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and V's characters were supportive friends in the drama. Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon starred together in the hit romantic comedy Fight For My Way. Park Seo Joon also made a cameo appearance in Choi Woo Shik's Oscar winner Parasite. Soon, the on-screen chemistry translated to real life. Eventually, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy also joined the best friends group and Wooga Squad that we know today came to be.

V along with Jin also sang an OST for the drama titled Even If I Die It's You.

2. Wooga Squad edited Park Hyung Sik in photo

The Wooga Squad is as funny as they are loveable. In August 20119, the BTS member had posted photos of the friends' group enjoying a healing vacation together. Park Hyung Sik was fulfilling his military duties back then and hence could not join them for the trip. Amongst the pictures posted by the idol, one of them features Park Hyung Sik too. V carefully edited the picture and made it seem like the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor was also with them enjoying the moment. He captioned the pictures by writing, 'Wooga'. The intentionally sloppy editing was hilarious and touching at the same time. Later, Park Hyung Sik also revealed his original picture that was used for editing.

3. Wooga Squad's surprise visit at Choi Woo Shik's fan event

The Wooga Squad members made a surprise appearance at Choi Woo Shik's live fan meeting - A Midsummer's Night Dream in 2021. Choi Woo Shik even mentioned how Park Hyung Sik came right after filming for his zombie horror drama Happiness and conveyed his gratitude for making time for him amid his busy schedule. The members introduced what they were working on back then, as V mentioned that he was preparing for a July comeback and Park Seo Joon was working on Concrete Utopia. Choi Woo Shik also revealed that he had saved Park Seo Joon's name as Driver Park Young Gyu on his phone as there was a time when the Our BEloved Summer actor couldn't drive and Park Seo Joon used to drive him around.

Advertisement

4. In The SOOP with Wooga Squad

The stars appeared in the series In The SOOP. It is a show in which HYBE's artists go for a healing vacation and spend time together. It was also revealed that V wanted to take a vacation with his friends and hence the others also agreed to join him. The members got to spend some quality time together and got even closer than before. Fans had a deeper look into their relationship and how the dynamics play out between the members. The friends also took the time to express their love and gratitude for each other in the series. The show was titled In The Soop: Friendication. On the last day of the vacation, they all sat and expressed their feelings about the past three days that they spent together while eating good food and enjoying each other's company.

5. Wooga Squad's appearance in Peakboy's music video

In 2021, Peakboy dropped the music video for the track Gyopo Hairstyle. All the members of the Wooga Squad including V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik made a guest appearance in the fun and colorful music video. The friends showed their support for the artist and promoted his song.

V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy often take to Instagram and promote each other's work. The members also took the time and posted and uploaded stories on their social media accounts to give a shoutout to V's debut album as a soloist Layover which was released this September 2023. They also send coffee trucks on the film sets and mention one another whenever they can. This way, they are always in each others' lives and show their support.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and other Wooga Squad members cheer for BTS' V's Layover release; THIS is how