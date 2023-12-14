Park Eun Bin reveals how she prepped for recent drama Castaway Diva; took vocals lessons for six months
Park Eun Bin shared her thoughts on her recent role, Seo Mok Ha, from Castaway Diva and how it impacted her. Read below to learn more about the actress’ approach to bringing this character to life!
Park Eun Bin featured as an aspiring singer in the drama Castaway Diva
The actress shared how signing practice sessions helped her in playing Seo Mok Ha
Actress Park Eun Bin recently opened up about the obstacles she encountered during her preparation for the latest drama Castaway Diva. Portraying the character Seo Mok Ha, a determined individual with dreams of becoming a K-pop idol, Park Eun Bin dedicated herself to rigorous training sessions in order to refine her singing abilities.
For the unversed, Castaway Diva is the story of a woman who ends up stranded on a remote island. As she reenters the society after 15 years, she begins her journey of becoming a singer. The show secured a spot among the global top 10 non-English TV shows on Netflix for 4 consecutive weeks.
Park Eun Bin took vocal lessons to ace the art of singing
Park Eun Bin recently talked about the difficulties of stepping into the shoes of her character Seo Mok Ha. The actress mentioned that she had taken vocal training (43 private lessons) for a period of over six months.
In addition to honing her singing abilities, Park Eun Bin revealed that she also acquired guitar-playing skills, became proficient in swimming, and even dedicated herself to mastering a specific dialect for her character. The actress expressed her gratitude towards the experts who guided her throughout this journey, enabling her to flawlessly record nine original soundtracks for the drama.
She also remarked her Castaway Diva role to be more challenging than her previous project Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), where she portrayed the role of an attorney with autism. Her exceptional performance also earned her the Grand Prize for Television at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Park Eun Bin will host her fan concert titled Eunbin Note: Diva in January next year
Park Eun Bin is one of the most promising young talents in the Korean entertainment industry. The 28-year-old actress started working as a child actress and has delivered impressive performances over a period of two decades.
On November 22, the actress made the announcement of her upcoming solo concert titled Eunbin Note: Diva, which will be organized on January 6, 2023, at the Olympic Hall, Olympic Park, Seoul. The concert will showcase the singing prowess of the actress as she will be performing the songs from her recent release Castaway Diva.
