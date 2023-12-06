Castaway Diva actress Park Eun Bin in talks to star in upcoming drama Hyper Knife as a psychopathic doctor

Park Eun Bin’s agency, Namoo Actors, has released the statement saying that the actress has been offered the lead role in a medical drama called Hyper Knife (literal title) and is currently reviewing it.

The upcoming drama is a medical crime thriller that unfolds the story of a psychopathic doctor. Writer Kim Seon Hee, who previously worked on God's Quiz: Reboot, wrote the script.

Let’s find out more about the plot of Hyper Knife and the character that Park Eun Bin is likely to play!

What is Hyper Knife all about?

Park Eun Bin will reportedly play the protagonist, Jung Se Ok, in the crime thriller drama Hyper Knife. Jung Se Ok is a genius with an obsession for human brain studies. She enters medical school at 17 but ends up losing her medical license due to accusations of murdering her mentor, Choi Deok Hee.

Despite being a dedicated doctor, Jung Se Ok also exhibits a dark side to her, which will make the drama worth-watching. It will be interesting to see how actress Park Eun Bin will portray the role of the crazy doctor, as she has surprised the audience with her diverse roles earlier.

It was reported in November that veteran actor Sol Kyung Gu has also received the offer of play Professor Choi Deok Hee in the drama. He is best known for his roles in Oasis (2002), The Merciless (2017), Kill Boksoon (2023), and more.

More about Park Eun Bin

Park Eun Bin kick-started her career as a child actor in numerous shows and then landed main roles in various projects, including Hello, My Twenties! (2016–2017), Do You Like Brahms? (2020), and The King's Affection (2021). Her portrayal of a rookie attorney with autism in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) received rave reviews, and she was honored at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. Fans are eagerly waiting for its second season.

After wrapping up her latest project Castaway Diva which showcased her singing prowess, Park Eun Bin will connect with fans at the much-anticipated event 2024 Eunbin Park FAN CONCERT scheduled on 6 January 2024.

