Chief Detective 1958 character teaser: Lee Je Hoon is young ambitious detective determined to catch criminals

Chief Detective 1958 is an upcoming action K-drama which will be starring Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo and Seo Eun Soo. The drama is highly-anticipated as it is a prequel to Chief Inspector which ran in the 1970s and achieved a 70 percent viewership rating. LeeJe Hoon will be taking on the role of a young detective who along with his three colleagues solves mysteries and catches criminals.

Chief Detective 1958 character teaser featuring Lee Je Hoon

On March 6, MBC released the character teaser for their upcoming drama Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon. The actor plays the role of a young detective who comes to Seoul with and ambition. He is determined to catch the criminals and will go high and low to get a hold of them. Choi Bool Am played Chief Inspector Park Young Han in the 1971 series. The much-awaited drama will be telling the story of the detective who specializes in arresting robbers. He teams up with three of his colleagues to catch the corrupt. Watch the character teaser here:

More about Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 19858 is set to premiere on April 19.

Chief Detective 1958 is the story of a detective, Park Young Han (played by Lee Je Hoon), who is displeased with the cruelty of humanity and takes matters into his own hands with his colleagues. It is a prequel to the original drama Chief Inspector which aired from 1971-1989. The original run became a hit with the masses and garnered over 70 percent of viewership ratings.

The drama has been directed by Kim Sung Hoon who has also worked on Rampant, Confidential Assignment and My Little Hero.

Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo and Seo Eun Soo will be taking the main roles in the drama.

