Chief Detective 1958 stills: Lee Je Hoon is ready to take down criminals in upcoming action mystery

Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo and Seo Eun Soo is set to release in April. The detective drama is the prequel of the original series which aired from 1971 to 1989. Actor Lee Je Hoon made his debut with the movie The Pit and the Pendulum in 2009. Since then, he has been known for his appearances in dramas like the Taxi Driver series, Signal and Move to Heaven. Here is a look at the stills released.

Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung and more

On February 15, MBC unveiled stills featuring Lee Je Hoon from their upcoming mystery drama Chief Detective 1958. The caption reads, 'In the era of barbarism, detective Park Young Han who specializes in arresting small thieves will be reborn as a detective for people as he teams up with three colleagues and common sense. In the pictures, Lee Je Hoon arrives in Seoul with a shine in his eyes as he is amazed by the big city. In other pictures, he can be seen chasing criminals and catching them.

The production team commented that viewers can look forward to the passionate acting of Lee Je Hoon, who will take on the role of a young Park Young Han in a fresh new way. They stated, "The exciting performances of detective Park Young Han and his three colleagues as well as the charm of old-fashioned investigation filled with joy will provide thrilling fun."

More about Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 19858 is set to premiere on April 19.

Chief Detective 1958 is the story of a detective, Park Young Han (played by Lee Je Hoon), who is displeased with the cruelty of humanity and takes matters into his own hands with his colleagues. It is a prequel to the original drama which aired from 1971-1989. The original run became a hit with the masses and garnered over 70 percent of viewership ratings.

