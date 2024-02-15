BTS’ Jimin continues to make his mark in the K-pop scene even when he remains inactive. In December 2023, the singer dropped the single Closer Than This, which became an instant hit. However, long after its release, the song continues to move the masses with its poetic lyrics and addictive chorus. To add another record to the long list, the song has now topped 116 countries in the iTunes chart. This has made Jimin the only artist in the world to have four songs to achieve the commendable feat.

BTS' Jimin creates record with Closer Than This

The digital single Closer Than This is dedicated to the artist’s fans, and he released it right after his mandatory military enlistment. The fandom was left emotional as the lyrics talked about his love and adoration for his fans and well-wishers. After topping the Russian iTunes, the song went on to chart in a total of 116 countries. Moreover, he is the only artist in the world to have four songs top the iTunes chart in more than 116 countries.

Jimin previously set an astonishing record with his solo song Like Crazy from his solo debut album Face by topping 119 countries. Moreover, he also became the first K-pop solo artist in history to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Two more songs that topped 118 countries are his OST With You from the K-drama Our Blues and his solo song Filter from BTS’ album Map of the Soul: 7.

With his solo debut album, he has made and broken multiple records. He became one of the highest-selling solo artists during the time of the album's release. Jimin’s consistent ability to remain relevant in K-pop and maintain his position makes him the true king of K-pop. Moreover, he has established himself as a formidable solo artist by creating an identity outside his group.

Watch Closer Than This music video

BTS' Jimin military enlistment and future plans

Jimin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with Jungkook. He recently updated his fans about himself and Jungkook on the Lunar New Year. He reveals that he has been well and asks the fans to remain healthy. Jimin is set to be discharged from the military on June 11, 2025. He promises to his fans that he will continue to showcase his artistic side and release new content.





