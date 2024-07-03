Doctor Slump's Park Hyung Sik wows guests as he sings This is the Moment at close friend's wedding; watch

Park Hyung Sik is not only a talented actor but is also a skilled vocalist who is a part of the K-pop group ZE:A which is currently on a hiatus. The Doctor Slump actor sang the popular song This is the Moment at his close friend's wedding, leaving the audience mesmerized. Park Hyun Sik is known for appearances in hit dramas like Strong Woman Bong Soon and Happiness.

Park Hyung Sik congratulates close friend on wedding with beautiful song

Actor and idol Park Hyung Sik recently attended a close friend's wedding. During the ceremony, he sang This is the Moment to congratulate the couple. The song is known to be a tough one to sing but Park Hyung Sik impressed all the guests present with his vocal skills. Watch him perform at the wedding below.

More about Park Hyung Sik

Idol and actor, Park Hyung Sik had acted in various hit dramas as a supporting actor including The Heir and Foolish Mon before finally getting his big break with High Society in 2015. The actor shot to global fame with big projects like Hwarang, Strong Woman Bong Soon, and Happiness.

He has become a well-known name in the K-drama industry and has established himself as a successful actor. He last appeared in the 2024 hit drama Doctor Slump along with Park Shin Hye.

Park Hyung Sik had made his debut as a part of the K-pop group ZE:A in 2010 after 3 years of training. He took the position of the vocalist of the group. Members include Kevin, Hwang Kwanghee, Im Siwan, Moon Joonyoung, Kim Taeheon, Jung Heechul, Ha Minwoo, Kim Dongjun and Park Hyung Sik.

The group is currently on an indefinite hiatus but has assured that they will reunite in the future. Some of their hits include Breathe, Aftereffect and The Ghost of Wind.

