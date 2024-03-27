'I'm still me though': NCT Dream's Renjun personally addresses appearance concerns amid DREAM( )SCAPE comeback

Amidst NCT Dream's recent comeback, member Renjun faced criticism over his changed appearance. Responding directly to concerns about his weight gain, Renjun reassured fans on March 26 through a fan interaction app, emphasizing his identity beyond physical changes.

NCT Dream's Renjun responds to concerns over his changed appearance

NCT Dream's Renjun recently responded to criticism regarding his weight and changed appearance following the group's comeback showcase for their fifth mini-album, DREAM( )SCAPE. Fans and netizens noted a difference in his appearance, speculating about potential reasons behind it, including cosmetic procedures or health issues.

Addressing concerns on March 26 via the fan community platform Dear U. Bubble, Renjun reassured fans, stating, "Some might have been disappointed by my swollen appearance. I'm still me though, and my voice and dance are still Renjun. Weight can be lost. Thank you so much for still loving me despite this!"

Renjun's candid response garnered support from fans, who appreciated his honesty and self-assurance. His message conveyed resilience and self-acceptance, emphasizing that external changes do not alter his identity or talent.

NCT Dream marked its comeback with DREAM( )SCAPE on March 25

NCT Dream made a triumphant return on March 25, 2024, with the release of their seventh extended play, DREAM( )SCAPE, marking an exciting new chapter for the group. Leading the charge was the vibrant and introspective title track Smoothie, accompanied by a captivating music video. Departing from their previous concepts, the members unveiled a fresh look that perfectly complemented the theme of resilience and growth woven throughout the song.

Advertisement

Smoothie delves into themes of pain, perseverance, and the transformative power of overcoming adversity. In the music video, the members navigate life's challenges, likening the lessons learned to the complex flavors of a smoothie—sometimes bitter yet ultimately enriching. This metaphor underscores the group's journey of embracing hardships as catalysts for personal strength and growth.

Prior to the release, NCT Dream treated fans to a live showcase, offering insight into the creation process and the deeper meaning behind their new music. With DREAM( )SCAPE and the empowering message of Smoothie, NCT Dream continues to captivate audiences with its dynamic talent and unwavering spirit.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jungkook's Seven, Jin's The Astronaut, J-Hope’s Arson, more; every BTS solo track to chart on Billboard Hot 100 so far