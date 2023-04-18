Lee Je Hoon responds to being Pyo Ye Jin's ideal type; Taxi Driver co-stars spark romance rumours

With the record-breaking hit of Taxi Driver 2, the stars are at the peak of success currently. Fans are drawn to the undeniable chemistry between Lee Je Hoon's character, Kim Do Gi, and Pyo Ye Jin's character, Ahn Go Eun, in the K-drama. Recently, Pyo Ye Jin revealed co-star Lee Je Hoon as her ideal type and this is how Lee Je Hoon responded to it.

Pyo Ye Jin's ideal type

Pyo Ye Jin, the rising South Korean actress, revealed on 'My Little Old Boy' that her co-star in 'Taxi Driver', Lee Je Hoon, is her ideal type. She admitted to having a crush on him since watching 'Architecture 101'. However, after meeting him in person on the set of ‘Taxi Driver’, the actress admitted feeling embarrassed and shy around him. When asked if Lee Je Hoon was still her ideal type after working together, Pyo Ye Jin blushed and confessed that she actually likes him more now. Despite her admiration, she admitted that Lee Je Hoon is unaware of her feelings towards him, which only adds to her embarrassment. It's clear that Pyo Ye Jin is a huge fan of Lee Je Hoon and her admiration for him only continues to grow.

Lee Je Hoon's response to him being co-star’s ideal type

Thanks to the huge success of the Taxi Driver franchise, Lee Je Hoon is currently at the pinnacle of his long-running acting career. The show has completed its second season with record-breaking ratings and has already been renewed for a third season.

In a recent interview, Lee Je Hoon responded to Pyo Ye Jin's confession by jokingly saying, "Thank you. To think that you thought of me like that, and jokingly added, don’t tell me you said it with Season 3 in mind?" Lee Je Hoon also shared a behind-the-scenes story from a scene in Season 2 where he and Pyo Ye Jin had to act like newlyweds, and he stated, “I rarely got a chance to portray a cute or lovable couple in my projects but through that episode, I was able to satisfy my craving for a romantic comedy” and he mentioned that they have become increasingly comfortable with each other over the two seasons, spending their time on set "smiling" and "getting playful."

Pyo Ye Jin and Lee Je Hoon: An undeniable chemistry

The chemistry between Pyo Ye Jin and Lee Je Hoon was undeniable on-screen, with them starting out as coworkers in season one, their growing attraction was evident. In season two, their relationship deepened, and Go Eun admitted to feeling at ease around Do Gi. The show's slow-burn romance has spanned two seasons, and fans are eager to see more development. Both actors have gained popularity in recent years, and their combined talent is sure to create magic on screen. Fans have expressed their excitement about the prospect of the two actors working together again, and many are eagerly waiting for any news about their upcoming projects.

