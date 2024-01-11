Red Velvet's Selugi's fans concerned over alleged stalker; no response from SM Entertainment yet

Red Velvet's Seulgi faces an alleged stalker, sparking grave concerns among fans. The individual, potentially a foreigner residing in Korea, leaves disturbing messages on social media, prompting worries about Seulgi's safety. Fans have reported the situation to SM Entertainment, emphasizing the stalker's invasive observations.

Red Velvet’s Selugi allegedly being stalked

Concerns have arisen among fans of Red Velvet's Seulgi as they raise alarms about an alleged stalker. On Nate's community forum Pann, a netizen posted details about the purported stalker, suggesting they might be a foreigner living in Korea. Screenshots reveal the stalker's use of multiple social media accounts to leave messages for Seulgi.

The stalker, writing in broken Korean, warns Seulgi not to contact male idols like GOT7's BamBam and NCT members. The unsettling messages include statements like, "You're mine. I love you, my bear," and even references to being in the same vicinity. Of particular concern is the stalker's ability to track Seulgi's whereabouts and interactions.

A fan, troubled by the situation, has reported the stalker to SM Entertainment, emphasizing the continuous posting of stalker-like content on social media. The fan's notice details the stalker's invasive observations about Seulgi's personal life, prompting concerns for her safety. As of now, SM Entertainment has not issued a statement regarding the reported stalker, leaving fans anxiously awaiting any updates on the matter.

Fans rally in support of Selugi, flagging SM Entertainment about the concern

Fans have recently brought to light concerning messages and comments from the alleged stalker directed at Red Velvet's Seulgi, who has been commenting on Seulgi's Instagram, providing detailed descriptions of her residence, and activities, and even claiming to have waited around her home.

While fans are uncertain about the accuracy of these comments, they find them deeply unsettling and potentially threatening. The alleged proximity of the stalker to Seulgi raises significant concerns for the idol's mental well-being and safety.

In response, fans have taken to social media, including platforms like X, to raise awareness about the issue. They are urging SM Entertainment, Seulgi's agency, to take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the artist. The unsettling nature of these comments underscores the importance of addressing such incidents promptly to protect the well-being of K-pop idols.

