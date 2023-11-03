EXCLUSIVE: ‘Full circle moment,’ Anushka Sen on diving into Korean culture, love for Lee Min Ho, Lee Dong Wook

Anushka Sen has been dipping her toes in the world of Korean entertainment. Already a star in India thanks to her long-running child actor career which has smoothly transitioned into her more grown-up roles, she is now eyeing the globe. The Baal Veer star says that one of the K-drama actors pulled her into the Hallyu-land and she’s been hooked since. Lee Min Ho in The Heirs (or Inheritors if you may) is an interesting sight to behold for anyone stepping into the world of Korean shows and this was the same for her. It was followed by her increasing liking for stars like Lee Dong Wook, slowly turning her into a complete K-drama fan.

Anushka Sen with Korean delegates at Pinkvilla

In a conversation with Pinkvilla alongside esteemed delegates who’d flown all the way from South Korea, Anushka Sen acted as our special guest for the event. On the occasion of the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea, the cultural exchange between an Indian star who was now venturing into international entertainment and Korean journalists who seemed enamored by her presence, it was a memorable time for everyone involved.

Anushka Sen’s real life manisfestation

The 21-year-old who has been crafting her future with challenges that have now crossed borders, spoke to us just last year about her venturing into the Korean peninsula. From accidentally calling her stylist mas-iss-eo (delicious) instead of mos-iss-seo (awesome) a year ago to admiring the varied provinces of South Korea and now even advocating for cross-national tourism, the Jhansi Ki Rani actor has grown into a Hallyu-loving individual and wishes to take it further.

Recalling the chat with Pinkvilla in 2022, right in the same place where she was now, Anushka Sen spoke about manifesting her change in path, moving to international waters and molding herself on a bigger stage to showcase her talents, she spoke about her "full circle moment" with Pinkvilla. Eyeing a larger expansion in the coming years, the young but experienced gun dished on her future plans and more in an exclusive talk.

Check out our full interview with Anushka Sen below

