EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen ever join Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss?

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are prominent figures in the entertainment world, rising to fame at a young age and achieving remarkable success and have garnered a substantial social media following through their stylish photos and entertaining reels. Both stars kick-started their careers at a very young age and have proven their immense talent. Their close friendship is apparent. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the dynamic duo opened up if they will ever join Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss.

Will Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen ever join Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the intriguing possibility of Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam participating in the reality show Bigg Boss was explored. When asked about their potential involvement, Anushka Sen responded with a sense of uncertainty, saying, "You never know. Yaar yeh sab cheeze na pata nahi hoti hai, kbhi ho jati h kbhi nahi hoti hai. (You never know about all these things; sometimes they happen, and sometimes they don't) So you never know." Her response left the door open to future possibilities.

Siddharth Nigam, concurring with her sentiments, emphasized that there's no fixed answer, stating, "Aisa koi fix yes ya no nahi hai. But abhi aisa koi mann nahi hai." He made it clear that, for now, they don't have any immediate plans or intentions to participate in the show.

The conversation then took an interesting turn as Anushka Sen playfully suggested that they should enter the Bigg Boss house together. Siddharth humorously countered her proposal by saying that if they were to go together, he wouldn't be able to engage in arguments. Anushka added, "Mere se nahi lado na, mere se kyun ladna hai. Mere saath mil ke logo se ladna hai. Hum dono side mein beth ke drama dekhenge ki Oh My God, yeh log lad rahe hain. (Why fight with me? Let's team up and fight with others. We'll sit on the sidelines and watch the drama unfold like, Oh my God, these people are fighting.)"

Siddharth joined in the jest, saying, "Next day hum nikal bhi jayenge (The next day, we'll also make our exit)," and both burst into laughter.

About Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam’s friendship:

Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam share a profound and enduring childhood friendship. Recently, the duo joined forces once more for their second music video, Teri Aadat 2. Their initial collaboration, Teri Aadat, was unveiled in 2021, and both music videos have garnered an immense amount of affection from their dedicated fans.

Siddharth Nigam's most recent appearance was in Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the other hand, Anushka Sen was last seen in the film Am I Next, which had its premiere in March of this year.

