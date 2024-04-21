EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sen opens up on working with Tanvi Azmi in Dil Dosti Dilemma; calls it ‘dream come true’

Actress Anushka Sen is currently preparing for the release of her web series, Dil Dosti Dilemma. Adapted from the book, Asmara's Summer by Andaleeb Wajid, the story revolves around Asmara who is forced to spend her summer with her grandparents.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anushka Sen opened up about working with Tanvi Azmi, who plays the role of her grandmother. She also discussed her bonding with the cast.

Anushka Sen on working with Tanvi Azmi in Dil Dosti Dilemma

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anushka Sen, Anushka Sen talked about her off-screen bonding with the cast of Dil Dosti Dilemma. She said, “The cast, I can't even begin to talk about them. They are just lovely, they are amazing, amazing people. I am so glad that through this amazing project, I met some really crazy, fun, honest human beings. They are literally my tribe, my vibe.”

Speaking about the opportunity to work with Tanvi Azmi in the show, Anushka expressed, "It was a dream come true. When you work with actors like a veteran… I have seen so much of her work. Truly inspiring, the passion that she has for her craft is just immaculate. I am so inspired by her, she's amazing."

She continued, “She would ask me questions about social media. She was like a buddy so sharing screen space with her was a dream come true, very magical and I loved performing with her.”

Director Debbie Rao disclosed an interesting fact, saying, “We gave Asmara contact lenses so that she would have the same eyes as Tanvi Azmi, so she would look more like her nani and they have some similarity.”

Anushka Sen on her bonding with cast of Dil Dosti Dilemma

Anushka Sen further explained her connection with Vishakha Pandey, who portrays the character of Ruksana. She mentioned, “Ruru is that person who’s like a genuine pure soul. And I gelled so much with her, on day 1, I was like, she’s such a sweet person and I feel very protective of her even though I am the youngest of the cast. I think you can see that friendship, that genuineness on screen when you see Ruru and Asmara starting to understand each other even though they're very different."

The actress also discussed her love interest in the show, played by Kush Jotwani. She revealed, “Farzan and Asmara are such important characters of the show. The budding romance that is happening, it's so sweet and it's like what first love feels like. Kush and I are also really good friends. I am so proud of him, it's his debut.”

Commenting on her friendship with Revathi Pillai and Elisha Mayor’s characters, Anushka expressed, “I found my trio again. I have a trio in real life. I am so glad I met Revathi and Elisha, they're really amazing human beings and I had so much fun shooting with them.”

She added, “All the senior actors, they respected us and gave us that space. They respected my profession, my craft and appreciated me also. I learned so much from the seniors.”

More about Anushka Sen starrer series Dil Dosti Dilemma

Directed by Debbie Rao, Dil Dosti Dilemma features an ensemble cast including Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles.

The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 25, 2024.

