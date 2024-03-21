From Ashnoor Kaur to Aditi Bhatia: Remarkable journeys of TV child actors into adulthood

Child actors have always brought joy to audiences by playing beloved characters on TV, and a few of them have managed to stay in our hearts for years. While some grew up to become talented actors on the small screen, others gradually disappeared from the spotlight. Nevertheless, there are numerous former child actors who have successfully made the leap to become young TV stars and are flourishing in the industry.

These actors not only shine on screen but have also achieved levels of success that many aspire to. Popular child stars like Ashnoor Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Aditi Bhatia, and Avneet Kaur, among others, who once captured our hearts with their performances on TV, have grown up and now look totally different. Check out these TV child actors who transformed amazingly as they grew up.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur, recognized for her roles in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani and The Adventures of Hatim, has undergone a stunning transformation since her debut as a child artist. From her early days on screen to her current status as a captivating actress, her journey is truly inspiring. With appearances in various TV series, including Patiala Babes, Ashnoor has not only showcased her talent but also emerged as a trendsetter in fashion, with a massive Instagram following of eight million. Additionally, at just 18 years old, she owns a lavish apartment and a stylish car in Mumbai's posh area. The actress possesses her makeup brand and delights her fans with entertaining segments in her vlogs.

Advertisement

Anushka Sen

Anushka, born in 2002 in Ranchi, relocated to Mumbai with her family during her early years. Her journey in the entertainment industry began in 2009 with the TV serial Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. Anushka Sen, known for her portrayal of young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev as a child actress, has grown into a glamorous adult. Her transformation is striking, and she appears entirely different now. Her Instagram profile showcases stylish photos, with Anushka confidently posing for the cameras. Besides her role in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev has appeared in various shows like Amrit Manthan, and Haar Jeet, among others. Additionally, she was seen in Balveer. Next, the actress will take the lead role in the Prime Video series Dil Dosti Dilemma.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur kickstarted her career in 2010 as a dancer, taking part in the competition show Dance India Dance Lil' Masters. However, she later shifted gears and ventured into acting, impressing audiences with her skills in various TV shows like Meri Maa, Savitri, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Humari Sister Didi, among others. She even teamed up with Darsheel Safary as his choreographer partner on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and made an appearance in Chandranandini. Avneet's incredible transformation is undeniable, and she recently made her mark in Bollywood by starring in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which was headlined by Kangana Ranaut. With a massive following on social media, she has amassed a whopping 32.4 million followers on Instagram. Avneet treats her fans with stunning outfit pictures and reels that showcase her workout routines.

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia's journey under the spotlight started as a child actor, featuring in advertisements and making her presence felt on the big screen in movies like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance, and Sargoshiyan. In 2015, she portrayed the character of Bubbly Taneja in Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq. Subsequently, from 2016 to 2019, she seamlessly transitioned into the role of Adult Ruhi Bhalla in Star Plus' beloved soap opera, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, succeeding Ruhanika Dhawan. Bhatia showcased her comedic skills on Colors TV's Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza and Comedy Circus in 2018. She also appeared on Colors TV's Khatra Khatra Khatra in 2019. Today, Aditi Bhatia has transformed into a style icon for her Gen-Z fans. Her journey from television screens to becoming an influential figure on Instagram with over 6 million followers tells a story of growth and creativity. The actress celebrated a milestone in style by indulging in the purchase of a shiny white Mercedes.

Advertisement

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth began his acting journey in 2011 with a Bournvita advertisement. His performance caught the attention of the makers of the movie Dhoom, who then invited him for an audition. He made his Bollywood debut with a significant role in Dhoom, where he portrayed dual characters. Now, he has grown into a handsome young man. Known for his roles in TV shows like Mahakumbh, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Chandranandini, and Peshwa Bajirao, Siddharth has always maintained a fit physique and is also a skilled gymnast. He frequently shares photos flaunting his toned body and six-pack abs. Starting his acting journey on television with Mahakumbh - Ek Rahasya, Siddharth has made remarkable progress. He appeared alongside Salman Khan and actress Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa, born on August 5, 1999, hails from a Punjabi Sikh family. Her father, Iqbal Singh Channa, is a Punjabi film producer, and her mother, Kulbir Badesron, is an actress known for her roles in films like Veer-Zaara and Hush Hush. Ahsaas has an elder sister named Mehak Channa. Her big moment as a child actor came when she played Arjun, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's characters, in the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in 2006. After starting her career as a child actor in Bollywood, she transitioned to television. Ahsaas has been featured in various TV shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Crime Patrol, CID, Savdhaan India, and Ganga. Additionally, she has recently appeared in several web series such as Mismatched 2 and Modern Love Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Radhika Gupta shares personal story about her neck issue as founders pitch infant monitoring device