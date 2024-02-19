Anushka Sen, a 21-year-old actress, has achieved commendable success at a young age. She is now considered one of the top actresses in the Indian entertainment scene. Anushka has appeared in numerous TV shows, music videos, and has even made a name for herself in the Korean industry. She plays a vital role in connecting the Korean and Indian entertainment worlds.

Anushka Sen recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sen recently appeared on the Humans of Bombay podcast, where she spoke at length about social media's impact, her work experience with MS Dhoni, and her unexpected meeting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Revealing how she met King Khan, Anushka said, "I was flying to Dubai for UN Cop 28 event and I was performing there. It was a huge day for me. I was also like really nervous, and really excited to perform on the stage for the first time."

"I was in business class, he was in the first class, and I did not see him before. But then there was the air hostess who told me that we are landing, you can come to the first class so that you can exit quickly. They took me and I just saw to my right I was like Oh my God, that's Shah Rukh Sir. What it's Shah Rukh Khan. He is my favorite person, and you learn so much from him as well. So many interviews he does, all the speeches and everything. Then I was like Shah Rukh Sir Hi, I'm such a huge fan of you," she added.

Recalling meeting Shah Rukh Khan back in 2013, Anushka commented, "I have met him in 2013. I was hosting a red carpet event, and I was hosting him, and there's a very cute picture of me holding up my mic like that and literally staring at him because he was giving me an interview and I was hosting."

Talking more about it, the young star shared, "I was like, sir, I'm meeting you exactly after a decade. Can I show you the picture? He was so humble and sweet. He took his time. He was like, yes, please show me the picture. I showed him the picture. He loved it. He's like, it's so nice to meet you, Beta. What's your name? I told him that I'm Anushka Sen. It's so nice to meet you, sir. And then when he was exiting, he could have just exited because I was really happy. I was like, on cloud nine that Mr. Shah Rukh Khan sir had spoken to me. And he was exiting and he stopped and he said, God bless you, Beta. And he did his hand like that and he left. And I'm like, wow, what an inspiration."

Continuing the discussion about the Jawan actor, Sen mentioned, "That's why these people reach those heights, because they're so humble. So before my big performance, he gave me his blessings. I took it in that way that he has blessed me for this event. I'm going to do my best. I'm representing India. I'm going to kill. You know, I get inspired from these people. They're really amazing."

For the unversed, Anushka Sen appeared in the children's fantasy show Baal Veer and played the role of Meher. The actress acted in serials such as Internet Wala Love and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

