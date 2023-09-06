EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam share best way to solve relationship problems; Watch

Siddharth Nigam is a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, having made a significant mark from a young age, achieving fame and success. Meanwhile, Anushka Sen, a well-known name in the industry, boasts a massive social media following thanks to her stylish photos and entertaining reels. Both Siddharth and Anushka embarked on their careers at tender ages, establishing themselves as talented individuals. Their close friendship is evident, with both frequently keeping their fans updated on various aspects of their lives. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the duo shared valuable insights on how to nurture and maintain strong relationships.

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen shared a little secret to keep any relationship from falling apart:

In a recent Pinkvilla interview, Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam were asked about their perspective on using hugs to resolve issues with someone. Both of them responded gracefully to the question. Anushka began by saying, "I think hugs are the best. I am a hugger. Genuinely, hugs mean so much, just like you mentioned that a hug is very special. So when I am hugging him, we didn't notice it at that time when we were seeing the video for the first time, I am hugging him, but my hand is behind his neck, and I am doing it in a way of calming him also. So hugs actually mean a lot."

She went on to emphasize the significance of hugs, stating, "For me, hugs also hold a special place in my heart. Like you said, if there is a problem or you are fighting, if you are not understanding what's happening, hugs can actually solve a lot of things. I think a hug says a lot of things that words can't say."

Siddharth concurred with Anushka, simply stating, "Hugs are very special."

Siddharth Nigam & Anushka Sen’s Trajectory

Siddharth Nigam's professional journey began in the television industry, where he made a significant mark with his roles in various shows, including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, among others. His talent also extended to the film industry, where he appeared in notable films like Dhoom 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Munna Michael, and many more.

Anushka gained fame for her portrayal of Meher in the well-loved fantasy series, Balveer. She also portrayed the character of a young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. Subsequently, she ventured into the world of reality television, participating in Rohit Shetty's adrenaline-pumping show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Recently, the duo released the sequel to their music track Teri Aadat and received lots of praise for it.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam recollects last conversation with late actress Tunisha Sharma