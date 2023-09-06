EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam shares thoughts on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Renowned for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth Nigam, a celebrated child actor, has been an integral part of the entertainment industry from a young age. His journey has seen him transition from a child actor to taking on lead roles in numerous projects, amassing a considerable and dedicated fanbase along the way. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth shared his perspective on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, offering insight into his thoughts on the adventurous show.

Will Siddharth Nigam participate in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Nigam was asked an interesting question about whether he has ever thought about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. In response, Nigam humorously stated, “Mai toh dekhiye na har jagah kitna Khatra khelta rheta hu. Meri zindgi m hi khatra aisa chalta rheta hai toh mai Khatron Ke Khildai real life m bhi hoon. Kbhi lift m apne apko fasa lunga, mai wasuli (his dog) ke muh m aise ungali karta rahunga fir kaat leta hai mere per ko kaat liya tha ek baar fir mai do din langda ho gaya tha. Toh yeh, sab khatre m leta rheta hoon. (See I encounter danger everywhere. My life is constantly filled with such risks that I feel like I'm in Khatron Ke Khiladi in real life too. Sometimes I get stuck in an elevator on my own, I keep teasing Wasuli (his dog) and he bites my leg once, and then I limped for two days. So, I keep encountering all these dangers.)”

The interview featured Anushka Sen, the actress known for her role in Balveer, alongside Siddharth Nigam. During the interview, both actors candidly shared insights about themselves and discussed their perspectives on various aspects of life.

Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam’s friendship:

Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam share a deep bond of childhood friendship. They initially crossed paths at a comedy show, where Anushka was performing, and Siddharth was among the guests. Their connection began in the world of acting, and they have remained close friends ever since.

Recently, Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam collaborated once again for their second music video, Teri Aadat 2. Their first video, Teri Aadat, was released in 2021, and both videos have received an overwhelming amount of love and praise from their fans and viewers.



