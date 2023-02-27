EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sen talks Korean connect, plans to collaborate with Lee Min Ho, BTS, BLACKPINK

Anushka Sen , born on 4 August 2002 is an Indian Television actress who rose to fame thanks to her fabulous performance as a child actor in shows like ‘Baal Veer’ and ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, in the latter of which she played the titular character, disposing of her charismatic presence by taking total charge of the program. Having become a household name thanks to her massive fanbase, Anushka Sen is no stranger to the world of showbiz. However, when in February 2022, she announced her plan to enter the world of Hallyu content, the stakes were raised even further.

The project she has become a part of is a multi-lingual film involving artists from all over Asia. Acts like Pakorn Chatborirak from Thailand, Daiyan Trisha and Sean Lee from Malaysia, and more names were said to have been joining the project. The Indian actress has been to South Korea twice so far, speaking about her different experiences in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Having been a fan of Korean content, she seems to have blended in perfectly well with the culturally heavy country, hopping to popular tourist spots and trying on the traditional attire of Hanbok as well as developing a liking for tteokbokki.

Anushka Sen plays the role of an assassin in her upcoming film, the first schedule of which she seems to have completed later last year. At the same time, she’s keeping herself open to the idea of collaborating with some of the biggest names in the Hallyu industry like actors Lee Min Ho and Lee Dong Wook, groups BTS and BLACKPINK one day.

Anushka Sen’s friends: Anupam Tripathi and Sriya Lenka

The 20-year-old has been an actor for a long time in the Indian Television industry, however stepping into the world of Korean content, she is very much the hoobae (junior) ready to learn more from ‘Squid Game’ star Anupam Tripathi whose breakthrough role was portraying Ali. And while the two have not had the opportunity to meet in person so far, they connected over their shared experiences and hopes for Indian stars making their way into the Korean acting industry, she revealed.

Another person who seems to have a blossoming friendship with the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ contestant is Sriya Lenka, the first K-pop idol from India who has built a strong fandom of her own and is looking to debut soon with her group BLACKSWAN. During our conversation with the Odisha-born K-pop star, she was all praises for Anushka Sen and the same emotion was carried by the ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’ fame actress who spoke highly of the steps they’ve each taken into their separate fields.

Bubbly as ever, she seemed ready to take on the challenges this new project of hers would entail. Check out our exclusive interview with Anushka Sen below, where she finally reveals her favourite BLACKPINK member.