EXCLUSIVE: Baalveer Returns fame Vansh Sayani roped in for an upcoming TV show

An array of new shows are being produced for the entertainment of the viewers. One of them is Dabangi which will air on a leading television channel. The show has an interesting lineup of actors consisting of Manav Gohil, Sai Deodhar, and Yashashri Masurkar among others. The concept of the show is about a young girl who's quite brave (Dabang) and can give a tough time even to boys in terms of her physical strength. The show is soon slated to go on air.

Vansh Sayani roped in for the show

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actor Vansh Sayani who's known for his stint in TV shows like Baalveer Returns and Nazar is all set to join the cast of the show Dabangi in a prominent role. We contacted Vansh and his mother said, "Well, we haven't got a confirmation from the production house yet. However, we are in talks for the part". The promo of Dabangi looks quite interesting with a young girl taking over the boys of her locality.

Have a look at the promo:

Vansh Sayani's journey so far

Vansh started off his career as a young child artist and now when he is in his teens, he often gets to play younger versions of popular characters of TV shows. After his impressive stint in Baalveer Returns, he bagged Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi's best friend. He was recently seen in Suhagan as Krish who grows up to become the main lead in the show. Recently, he was seen in the popular movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as young Tijori.

New shows in the pipeline

A number of new shows are all set to hit the television screens with interesting storylines. Some of them are Nishant Singh Malkhani and Isha Sharma's Pashmina, Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab and Chandani Sharma starrer Jhanak, Reem Shaikh, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's The Legal Case (tentative title), Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amandeep Sindhu and Karanvir Bohra starrer Saubhagyavati Bhav 2, Amar Upadhyay, Toral Rasputra and Sudha Chandran's Doree, Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma's Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, and Navika Kotia and Mansi Joshi Roy's Kyunki...Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai among others.