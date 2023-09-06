EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anushka Sen reacts to co-actors being intimidated by her fan following; Siddharth Nigam adds

Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam are two popular actors and there are no second thoughts about it! From starting their career at a very young age to now being among the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry, these talented individuals have had an illustrious career. Over the years, Anushka and Siddharth have been a part of numerous projects and have gained a massive fan following too. Recently, both featured together in a music video titled Teri Aadat 2, which became a huge hit and received love from fans.

Anushka Sen reacts to co-actors being intimidated:

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen spoke about their massive fan following and revealed how their co-actors have been intimidated by it. Anushka Sen said, "Mostly when I am in a public place, and I roam around a lot of places just like that. People approach me, and they always just say good things. Like recently, the people who approached me were talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was the youngest person ever, so they told me that whatever I did was really good, inspiring, and motivating. People sometimes would be like, 'I have seen your work' and that inspires me to become an actor, so it's all positive things. I think they don't know, but when these people praise my work, it makes a lot of impact on me and motivates me. Because that is when I realize that what I am doing, I have to continue to do this, and I have to do it better. I have to wake up every day motivated, and I have to do my best as an actor."

Watch Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam's exclusive interview here-

The Balveer fame added, "As an influencer also, we have a very big responsibility because we have an influence on this many people, so I have to make sure I am a good person, and I influence people into being good people. So I think, I have experienced this intimidation from my people. Not my relatives or friends but sometimes with people you're working with, like co-actors. Because they just know a part of me, not like fans, who have seen me since childhood. They grew up with me, so they know my journey. Sometimes the people who meet me, see just this certain side of me, which is a certain somebody with certain followers certain fame, or whatever. So they'll judge you by that, they don't know my journey. So you have to see what's behind it, you have to know me as a person, and then you get to judge me so that I see sometimes people get intimidated by me. I am like, 'Don't get intimidated by me, sit with me, talk to me, and get to know my story, maybe you'll be my friend or something."

Siddharth Nigam said, "I have stopped taking stress about all this. Now whenever I enter anywhere, I enter with the thought that I am the best and I don't care about the rest. Sometimes people don't know you. I don't you and whatever you'll do maybe I'll judge you with that. But if I know your story that from where you have come, how much you have hustled, how much hard work you have done, how much have you studied so if you know that journey, you'll respect that person. Even all the popular content creators from social media, I respect them too because God gives an opportunity to a person and you just have to use that opportunity if you are capable of using that opportunity then you're the best and you're doing good with yourself so I'll respect everybody and I love everybody who is doing good and who are very respectful, who understand work and value people."

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor continued, "So, people who do these things, I like them. People who gain a fan following and become a star overnight, start behaving differently and then they don't treat other people nicely, and they don't treat their seniors nicely, there I feel bad. I maintain my distance from such people because I have lived in a hostel and I have always seen and learned respect. If somebody is like two months older than me, I have to call him sir or brother. It doesn't happen in the industry but sometimes I call people with such names and then they'll be like don't call me this call me by my name. So I think respect is very important."

