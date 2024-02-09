Anushka Sen drops PICS of her new luxurious house in Mumbai; writes, ‘Another dream come true’

Anushka Sen, known for her roles in shows like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Balveer, gave a pleasant surprise to fans as the actress shared pictures of her new house. At just 21, she has acquired a luxurious home in Mumbai and is now celebrating the milestone by posting numerous pictures and videos on social media. As soon as she dropped the photos, congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans and loved ones.

A glimpse into luxury: Sen family's new home

Buying a new home was a ‘dream come true’ moment for Anushka Sen. The young actress offered a glimpse of her gorgeous and newly-built luxurious home, sharing a bunch of pictures. She captioned the post, “Our New Home for the Sen Family, Another dream come true.”

Fans send best wishes

Fans were quick to send their best wishes to the actor, congratulating her for crossing the milestone at such a young age. One user wrote, “The view is beautiful but not more than the girl standing there.” Another user commented, “Oh wow, this is too good, and I am so happy for her. She is an inspiration to all the young girls out there. I have been following her since the Balveer days.”

Past milestones and future projects

Anushka, steadily rising on the path of success, had previously purchased a limited edition BMW sports car. She posted photos of it on Instagram in 2020, captioning it as, "MY FIRST CAR!! BMW 330I M Sports Limited Edition. Feeling so happy and grateful. My first BMW. I have always been a huge fan of sports cars, and today this dream has come true. It’s a big achievement for me. I trust the universe; it has helped me fulfill this dream of mine. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for your support and for always motivating me to do my best and helping me achieve my dreams. Big thanks to my fans as well for your unconditional love. Surreal Feeling."

The actress was last seen on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and has been away from television for a while. Meanwhile, as per a report, she is all set to make her debut in South Korean cinema with her upcoming project, Asia.