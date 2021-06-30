EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Suchitra Pillai says Dil Chahta Hai 2 should be made; Shares an update on Made In Heaven 2

Suchitra Pillai had played Priya in Farhan Akhtar’s 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai.

Actress Suchitra Pillai has given some remarkable performances in films, TV, OTT and even on stage, however she is also most popularly remembered for playing Priya in Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Suchitra how often is she still recognised as Priya from Dil Chahta hai, here’s what she said. “A lot. When a role is good, you know it doesn’t matter how long or how much time you have on the screen, and when you are recognised for a role that is well defined. It’s a compliment, no matter how many years pass by,” says Suchitra.

So should Dil Chahta Hai 2 be made? “Yes, for sure. Who wouldn’t want another part 2 of that movie to be made. It’s a phenomenal film, so I would love (it) to be made,” Suchitra states. Her Malayalam film Cold Case released on Amazon Prime today, and she will also be a part of Made In Heaven 2 on the same platform. Talking about shooting for the show, Pillai informs, “Yes, that will be happening. But then again of course thanks to Covid, we are keeping in mind all of that, and that’s why there’s a little bit of delay. But yes, it’s definitely happening. That’s my other offering on Amazon Prime which everyone loves.”

Will they be starting to shoot soon for Made In Heaven 2? “Will be, depending on when we will be allowed,” she adds.

