Box Office In 2023 Terms: Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan are cummulatively worth over Rs 500 crore NOW

Box office collections of films have been tracked ever since the big screen movie going culture was commercialised. Movies have been a big part of our culture and have been a reflection of our society as a whole. With changing times, the consumption pattern of movies have changed and so have the movie ticket prices. Tickets these days are priced at over Rs 200 at every multiplex chain but there was a time when they were priced at under Rs 30, just twenty years from now. In this article, we will be discussing about the year 2001, when Aamir Khan gave the movie industry, two of its most loved films, namely Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai.

Dil Chahta Hai And Lagaan Were Genre Defining Films Of Their Time

Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan were not just genre defining films of their time but are also films that resonate with viewers after over two decades. Both films dealt with mature subjects and touched upon very human issues, unlike most films of that time which focused more on the glitz and the glamour. Both the films emerged commercially successful at the box office and also won numerous accolades. Dil Chahta Hai got a lot of patronage from metro cities across the country while Lagaan seeped more into the grassroot level and eventually even was a frontrunner for the Oscars.

Dil Chahta Hai And Lagaan Are Now Cummulatively Worth Rs 500 Crores

Dil Chahta Hai sold slightly over 1 crore tickets while Lagaan sold a little less than 2 crore tickets in its full run. The two films cummulatively grossed around Rs 45 crore nett back then but what's surprising is that when Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan are adjusted for the ticket rates of 2023, they are worth over Rs 500 crores in 2023. Rs 500 crores in a year is a very appealing and encouraging number at the box office for an average of just two films, and if they are Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, what more can one possibly even ask for! Dil Chahta Hai is a Rs 175 cr nett grosser while Lagaan is a Rs 325 cr nett grosser, in 2023 terms.

This analysis doesn't consider how the theatrical reception of these films would be in 2023. They could either be better than what they got back in 2001 or worse. Few factors aid it while few go against it. But purely on the basis of adjusted ticket rates, they would add to Rs 500 crore nett.

Aamir Khan's last theatrical release Laal Singh Chaddha was a disappointment at the box office and post its release, the actor took a break from movies. It is to be seen what Aamir Khan next works on as his fans and admirers have keenly been waiting for the announcement of his next film.