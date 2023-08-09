EXCLUSIVE: Sobhita Dhulipala shares emotional coming out story of a fan after Made In Heaven 1 was released

Made In Heaven Season 2 marks one of the most anticipated series in 2023. After the huge success of season 1, fans cannot wait to watch what the next season brings. The trailer of the season 2 which was released on August 1 has been receiving lots of applause since then from fans on social media. The story is set to show Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala making a comeback with their team of wedding planners and how the societal belief systems go up against the setting of an Indian wedding. Ahead of the release of the second season, Sobhita Dhulipala shared an emotional coming-out story of a boy she got to know after Made In Heaven 1 was released during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Sobhita Dhulipala shares emotional coming out story of a fan

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Alankrita Shrivastava, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Shivani Raghuvanshi shared the best reactions they received after the release of Made In Heaven 1.

Sobhita shared an emotional coming-out story of a fan. She said, "I actually got a lot of fan mail of very frustrated housewives (laughs). But on a serious note, I remember actually having gone to a fashion week a little after the release (Made In Heaven 1), and a young boy who walked up and who's like, 'I watched the show with my parents and right after the show I came out as queer' and the show helped in bridging the gap between "I don't know how to tell them and I have to tell them" so this became a medium. It was like a bridge to arrive at that conversation and it means a lot to me and that gave me goosebumps. Women who wrote emails about how much they relate to a character like this I think those really meant a lot."

When Alankrita was asked when she realized that the first season really clicked with the audience, the actress said, "I think I realized on the first weekend itself because of that feeling of connection that people are getting. By Sunday I can't count how many people had called me and by that Monday I think we knew that we had done something right because it was like people were just binging it over that weekend, the word was spreading and everybody was calling. I remember I was doing production for some film, I reached the office on Monday morning, and like 10 people I met were like 'oh my god.' Even now whenever I travel to any other country in the world the one show that people know from India is Made In Heaven. It has a really large audience internationally."

On the other hand, Shivani said, "I sat with some writers and everybody started talking about Made In Heaven like they couldn't find any mistakes so I was like okay this is actually doing very well."

Meanwhile, Made in Heaven Season 2 will release on Prime Video on August 10.

