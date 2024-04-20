Smriti Irani's journey from a commoner to becoming an inspiration for every woman in the country is nothing short of remarkable. The actress-turned-politician makes sure to ace every role she takes. She continues to enjoy the status of being the favorite bahu for her role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In a recent conversation, Irani looked back at her acting career and talked about how she let go of many opportunities because she had other priorities in life. Amidst these revelations, one that stands out is her not giving auditions for the Bollywood movie, Dil Chahta Hai.

Smriti Irani reveals saying no to Dil Chahta Hai auditions

In her conversation with Brut India, Smriti Irani shared that she had certain conditionalities as an actor, for which she let go of many roles. The actress revealed that she was approached for many lead roles in movies that she didn't take up. This is when she revealed why she said no to auditioning for Dil Chahta Hai. "I have seen one of those movies, Dil Chahta Hai, which I said no to for auditioning. And they were like, 'Are you mad? This is Dil Chahta Hai'. I said, No, I don't want to because I knew I wanted to have a baby."

This surely was a surprise to all. On being asked to disclose the role she was supposed to audition for, she said she didn't want to, but the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress dropped hints. She revealed, "It was not Preity Zinta for sure but it was one of the other ladies who was there. One of the other leading ladies."

However, looking back at her journey today, Irani revealed she has no regrets. "Why would I go and audition for something which I know I would not do. Not for the lack of it, not to stand next to some film star. So, I was very clear where I was headed professionally. And that’s why I absolutely have no regrets for walking away from things,” added the actress-turned-politician.

Smriti Irani on the conditionalities she set as an actor

Smriti Irani didn't take up every work that came her way. "I missed out on many opportunities. I had certain conditionalities. I would not do a pan masala ad, or banyan ad, standing next to a gentleman. That is not how I perceived myself to be. I would not go to weddings and get money for fita cutting of some shop. There was a lot of money in that. I had a different view of myself as a professional," said the former actress.

Talking about why she set the boundaries in her profession, she revealed, "I didn’t want my work as a professional to become an embarrassment for my colleagues, even in politics. I didn’t want to become an embarrassment for my family members. So I wanted to lead my life as an actor with dignity."

For those who do not know, Smriti Irani gained immense fame after her role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Although she has been away from the industry, she continues to maintain a good bond with her co-stars, Ronit Roy, Ektaa Kapoor, and Mouni Roy, among others.

