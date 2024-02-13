8 Highest IMDb rated Indian movies on Amazon Prime you should watch right away; Shershaah to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Watching movies is a popular hobby for many people. Thanks to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, we can now enjoy both new releases and old classics to entertain ourselves. However, having too many options available can sometimes make it difficult to decide what to watch. Therefore, we've put together a list of the highest IMDb-rated Hindi movies on Amazon Prime that are enjoyable to watch.

8 Highest IMDb rated Indian movies on Amazon Prime you can consider adding to your watch-list:

1. Shershaah - 2021

IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Action, Biography, Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt Director: Vishnuvardhan

Vishnuvardhan Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role portraying the brave Indian military officer Vikram Batra. Kiara Advani also stars in the film, playing a significant role. The film recounts the life of Indian military officer Vikram Batra, who tragically lost his life in the Kargil War. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava, the film portrays Batra's heroic actions during the conflict, including his defense of Area Flat Top. Despite becoming the most-watched Hindi film on Amazon Prime in India and receiving numerous award nominations and wins, the movie's success is attributed to its compelling portrayal of Batra's sacrifice and patriotism.

2. 3 Idiots - 2009

IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra

If you ever feel stressed, just remember the famous line "All is well" from the movie 3 Idiots. It's available on Amazon Prime and follows the journey of two friends, Farhan played by R. Madhavan and Raju played by Sharman Joshi, as they search for their missing college friend, Rancho played by Aamir Khan. Along the way, they reminisce about their college days and how Rancho inspired them to embrace their true selves and think differently.

The film sheds light on the challenges students face and the intense competition in society. It's a beloved Bollywood comedy that resonated with both audiences and critics. Remarkably, it found success not only in India but also in China and Japan, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the 2000s.

3. Chak De! India - 2007

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre:

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Vibha Chibber

Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Vibha Chibber Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Writer: Jaideep Sahni

In a film led by Shah Rukh Khan, director Shimit Amin ensured that the women players had significant roles. Even supporting characters like Krishnaji and Sukhlal left a lasting impression. The slow-motion shots, captivating cinematography, and seamless editing drew viewers into the game. Director Shimit Amin skillfully heightens the tension without resorting to melodrama. Despite being a mainstream film, Amin keeps the story grounded and relatable. Importantly, the movie Chak De! India avoids lip-sync songs and presents a progressive storyline with technical expertise.

4. Dil Chahta Hai - 2001

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Kassim Jagmagia, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Vishwanath Kashyap

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai featured a talented ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, marking a significant departure in Bollywood storytelling. The film explored themes of friendship and love with a subtle, indie sensibility, resonating with a new generation of audiences. Akhtar's portrayal of urban youth struck a chord with viewers, offering an authentic and refreshing perspective on contemporary life. With its unique approach and compelling performances, the film heralded a new era in Hindi cinema.

5. Gully Boy - 2019

IMDB Rating: 7.9 / 10

7.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Drama, Music, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Vijay Maurya

Gully Boy is a captivating narrative inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film beautifully captures the struggles and aspirations of the marginalized youth in the city's slums. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Murad, a young rapper striving for recognition and success, is both compelling and heartfelt. Alia Bhatt's performance as Safeena, Murad's supportive and determined girlfriend, adds depth to the story, making Gully Boy a poignant exploration of dreams, love, and social barriers.

6. Raazi - 2018

IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10

7.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma, Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma, Soni Razdan Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Harinder S. SikkaMeghna GulzarBhavani Iyer

Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role of Sehmat. Alongside Bhatt, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur, and Amruta Khanvilkar. Their performances add depth and authenticity to the narrative, making Raazi a compelling cinematic experience. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. The story revolves around Sehmat, who agrees to marry a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy for the Indian intelligence agency during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. As she navigates the complexities of espionage and her marital life, Sehmat faces moral dilemmas and emotional turmoil. The film explores themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Raazi received widespread critical acclaim and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2018.

7. Hichki - 2018

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Director: Malhotra P. Siddharth

Malhotra P. Siddharth Writer: Anckur Chaudhry, Malhotra P. Siddharth, Ambar Hadap

Hichki is a comedy-drama film directed by Siddharth Malhotra and released on March 23, 2018. Inspired by the book Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen, it tells the story of Naina Mathur, a young woman with Tourette Syndrome who dreams of becoming a teacher. The film depicts her journey of turning her weakness into strength and bringing pride to the entire school. Hichki was a commercial success, and Rani Mukherjee's performance received praise from both audiences and critics, making it one of the top Hindi movies on Amazon Prime.

8. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - 2018

IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a Bollywood romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan, known for his realistic portrayal of modern relationships. The story follows the inseparable friendship between Sonu played by Kartik Aaryan and Titu played by Sunny Singh, which faces a challenge when Titu falls for Sweety played by Nushrratt Bharuccha, a seemingly perfect woman. Sonu, skeptical of Sweety's intentions, embarks on a mission to protect his friend from heartbreak. As the plot unfolds, the audience is treated to a rollercoaster of hilarious situations, witty banter, and unexpected twists. The film's light-hearted yet relatable approach to themes of love, friendship, and loyalty struck a chord with audiences, making it a commercial success.

