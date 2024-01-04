Ranbir Kapoor’s Wake Up Sid to Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; 5 movies worth watching this weekend

Just a couple of days back, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma sent the internet into a state of frenzy as it led to speculations of the team gearing up for the sequel to Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, Wake Up Sid. However, much to fans’ disappointment, hours later, Karan Johar confirmed that the pictures were actually from an ad shoot. Hands down, the love for the evergreen film needs no explanation because it can never really go old.

However, here we are diving into a curated list of the movies for you all that surely you would love if you’ve loved Wake Up Sid, as they resonate with youngsters and celebrate friendship.

5 movies you've got to watch this weekend

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)



Running Time: 2 hrs 15 min

2 hrs 15 min IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Malaika Arora

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Malaika Arora Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Arjun Varain Singh Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti

Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Netflix

The latest release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has to top the list. The young age drama film explores complex relationship dynamics. It unravels a relatable storyline and confronting uncomfortable truths in the new age of social media.

Advertisement

2. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)



Running Time: 2 hrs 40 mins

2 hrs 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Googleplay Movies &TV

This is yet another movie of Ranbir Kapoor spreading his effortless charm on screen. The story revolving around Bunny and friends is as relatable as it could be. Dealing with grown up bond between friends and passion, the film never ceases to entertain.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)



Running Time: 2 hrs 35 mins

2 hrs 35 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

The new age movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara not only shells major friendship goals but also delivered an ideal prototype of a perfect vacation with friends. The film where each character is juggling between their internal battle conclude with a much-needed vacation with friends.

4. Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na (2008)



Running Time: 2 hrs 35 mins

2 hrs 35 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Manjari Fadnnis, Prateik Patil Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan

Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Manjari Fadnnis, Prateik Patil Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Netflix

The new age romantic comedy Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na perfectly exhibited millennials ideal college life, relationships and friendships. In fact, the film also beautifully highlighted the sibling bond and of course musical album of the film is an icing on the cake.

Advertisement



5. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)



Running Time: 3 hrs 3 mins

3 hrs 3 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity G Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Rajat Kapoor

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity G Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Rajat Kapoor Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Kassim Jagmagia, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Vishwanath Kashyap

Kassim Jagmagia, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Vishwanath Kashyap Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

It won’t be wrong to say that there is no other film like Dil Chahta Hai. The golden coming of age romantic drama never seems like a fictional drama. It is actually like a conversation and manifestation having friends like Akash, Sameer and Sid!



Since the weekend is approaching, we’ve got your watch list sorted. Call over your friends and enjoy these films, and do let us know your favorite movie in the comments section!

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor to Rasha Thadani; fresh faces in Bollywood to watch out for in 2024