EXCLUSIVE: Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on his rift with Shah Rukh Khan; 'Woh itraata hai'

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who provided vocals for Shah Rukh Khan's movie Main Hoon Na, was not happy over not receiving proper credit for the songs. As a result, they have not been on speaking terms. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the singer expressed his continued disappointment with the Jawan actor.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya says he is upset with Shah Rukh Khan

Abhijeet Bhattacharya opened up about on the rift with actor Shah Rukh Khan and said, "This is something Shah Rukh Khan knows very well. There's no difference between us; our birthdays are just one day apart. We have the same nature."

He further added, "we both know what we're going to be. If I go to him today, I can tell him, as his senior by 6-7 years, Enough of the drama, you are a star and always will be. But if I come back into the picture, then it will be me, not him. Sometimes it feels like he is the type of person who shows off... or maybe he just doesn't have any time. But he isn't like that. I know myself very well, and I know him very well too, even though we don't have a close bond. He knows that I have been hurt".

(kabhi aisa lagta hai ki wo bhi aisa aadmi hai ki itraata hai.. Ya toh uske pass bilkul waqt nahi hai.. Lekin wo aisa nahi hai, mai apne aap ko janta hu toh usko bhi bhot acche se janta hu, jabki mera koi close bond nahi, lekin usko itna pata hai ki muje chot phochi hai..)

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Up next, the actor is all set to share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in a movie titled King. Pinkvilla revealed that Khan will portray the role of a 'Don' in King, a character that will feature certain morally ambiguous traits.

The sources indicated that SRK is attuned to his audience's desire to see him in nuanced roles, particularly ones with shades of grey.

King is described as his passion project, and he has been extensively involved in its development alongside Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. Together, they have crafted a character that exudes confidence, attitude, and swagger, while also incorporating shades of complexity for SRK in King.

