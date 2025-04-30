Raid 2 Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After the success of Raid, Ajay Devgn, and Rajkumar Gupta are reuniting on Raid 2. The film is all set for a big screen release on May 1, and has spiked interest in the cinema-going audience post the impactful theatrical trailer. Raid 2 has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is seeing an All-India release by Panorama Studios in association with PVRInox and is eyeing to release on approximately 3700 screens in India. The advance bookings for Raid 2 opened on Sunday and the response so far has been decent.

As on Wednesday at 3.30 PM, Raid 2 has sold 45,000 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and the film will be aiming at a final pre-sale in the range of 70,000 tickets to 80,000 tickets. The target for Raid 2 will be to hit the 80,000 tickets mark by the end of day, matching the advance booking figure of Shaitaan (81,500 tickets).

There is a holiday in some states on Thursday (Maharashtra Day/Labour Day), and that should lead to bette- than-usual spot bookings. Raid 2 is looking to open in the range of Rs 12.50 crore to Rs 14.50 crore, with an outside chance of hitting the Rs 15 crore mark depending on the word of mouth and walk-in audience through the day. The film is looking for a good start at the box-office, with some momentum even beyond the metros, which is visible in chains like MovieMax and Rajhans.

The target for a film like Raid 2 on a partial holiday should be Rs 15 crore, hitting the mark similar to Shaitaan. It has a rather clean run and all it needs is a positive talk from the audience to emerge a clean hit at the box office. The theatrical scenario is recovering by the day, with films like Jaat and Kesari 2 doing respectable business, and it’s now on Raid 2 to continue to momentum and surpass the Rs 100 crore mark by a margin through its run, which seems to be an achievable task at the moment.

It’s a four-day weekend, and hence there will be a dip in business on Friday, but with positive talk, the Ajay Devgn starrer will see healthy spikes on Saturday and Sunday. The four-day weekend of Raid 2 should be around the Rs 55 crore, which is a good result and then it’s the Monday that will decide the lifetime number.

All in all, things look good for Raid 2 at the moment, and all eyes are now on the content. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

