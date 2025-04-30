Fans started pulling Shah Rukh Khan’s hair during shoot, recalls Tikku Talsania; here’s what happened next

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. He has a huge fan base not only in the country but worldwide. Now, his Oh Darling Yeh Hai India co-star Tikku Talsania recently opened up and shared an interesting anecdote from the shoot days. He revealed that fans were so enamored with SRK that they began pulling his hair. He mentioned that it took some effort to bring him back to the sets after the overwhelming fan frenzy.

In a chat with ANI, Tikku Talsania recalled the craze around Shah Rukh Khan during shoots and shared, “Fans came and started pulling his hair, because they were so much in love with him. We anyhow managed to bring him back on the sets and there were many such memories.”

The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor recalled working with the superstar and shared a special memory of his generosity. He recalled how Khan once gave him a spin in his brand-new car and even handed over the keys when Tikku asked if he could take the wheel. “I drove it all the way to Nariman Point and back. It was a big deal for me,” he said.

Praising SRK’s talent and humility, Tiku called him a phenomenal actor whose list of achievements is only matched by the depth of his character.

Tikku Talsania also opened up on a difficult moment on set while working with Shah Rukh Khan on Ketan Mehta’s Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India in 1995. He shared that while filming he grew frustrated and SRK noticed his distress. When asked what was wrong, the actor revealed that his cheque had bounced six times. Still, the Jawan actor continued working on the set despite not receiving the money.

Reflecting on his career, he also expressed interest in being part of a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, calling the 1994 classic “iconic” and saying he’d gladly return if given the chance.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his most-awaited film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. It features an impressive cast that includes Arshad Warsi, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan and latest entrant being Deepika Padukone.

Apart from this, reports suggest that the superstar will be making his debut at the Met Gala 2025, where he is expected to wear a specially crafted outfit by the renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

