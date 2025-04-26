Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss director Aziz Mirza reveals how superstar fulfilled THIS extraordinary promise to wife Gauri Khan; says, 'Made the dream a reality...'

For millions of fans, Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, is more than just a house; it’s a symbol of dreams coming true. Over the past two decades, his grand mansion in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand has become one of the city's biggest attractions, with visitors flocking from all over the country. But not many know that there was a time when Mannat was just a distant dream for a young Shah Rukh Khan.

Director Aziz Mirza recently recalled how Shah Rukh’s journey with Mannat began. Back in 1997, while shooting the song Chaand Taare from the film Yes Boss, Shah Rukh filmed scenes right outside the very property he would one day own. During that time, the house belonged to the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust.

Aziz Mirza shared in an interview with Radio Nasha, “Shah Rukh was staying at my house, Devdoot, which was very close to Mannat. He and Gauri were young and full of dreams. They often took walks, and I’m sure during one of those strolls, he promised her he would buy that house someday. Life was kind to him, and he managed to fulfill that promise.”

Mirza further recalled that while they were shooting near Café Seaside, Shah Rukh pointed towards Mannat and excitedly said, “Aziz, I’ve bought that house.” It wasn't an easy process, though. Shah Rukh faced several challenges, including legal formalities with the municipality and issues with neighboring properties. But he managed to overcome all obstacles and make the dream a reality.

Interestingly, after purchasing the house, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan initially named it Jannat (meaning "Paradise"). Later, in 2005, they changed the name to Mannat — a word that beautifully reflects the journey of a heartfelt wish coming true.

Today, Mannat is estimated to be worth over Rs 200 crore. Recently, the Khan family temporarily moved out of their iconic home to allow for major renovations. They have shifted to a luxury apartment complex in Bandra, where they have leased two duplex apartments from producer Vashu Bhagnani. The rent for the apartments reportedly stands at Rs 24 lakh per month, adding up to around Rs 2.9 crore per year across four floors.

