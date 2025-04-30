Ajith Kumar hospitalized in Chennai after returning from Padma Bhushan event

Ajith Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to a minor leg injury today, April 30. The actor had just returned from Delhi after receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu. According to an India Today report, the actor was mobbed at the Chennai airport, which led to the injury. He was accompanied by his wife, Shalini, and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, during the incident.

Advertisement

Several videos of Ajith's arrival in Chennai went viral on social media. It showed him being pushed and mobbed after receiving the prestigious award. Despite the chaos, the Good Bad Ugly star was kind and obliged to the crowd. However, he reportedly suffered an injury during the incident.

Some reports suggest that he is currently admitted to Apollo Hospital for physiotherapy or a routine check-up. An official update from his manager is still awaited.

Take a look at the video below:

Ajith Kumar was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan on April 28, 2025. The award recognized his immense contributions to art and cinema. Earlier in January 2025, Ajith was announced as a recipient of this honor, joining Nandamuri Balakrishna in the list of distinguished awardees.

On the work front, his most recent film was Good Bad Ugly, an action-comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran. In the movie, Ajith portrays a crime lord named AK, also known as Red Dragon. To atone for his criminal past, AK voluntarily enters jail and spends 18 years behind bars.

Advertisement

Upon his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongfully accused of drug possession and murder. Determined to uncover the truth and save his son, AK is forced to return to his criminal roots.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prasanna, and Tinnu Anand, among others. Those who missed watching this movie can stream it online on Netflix after its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar REJECTS prefixes being used with his name: ‘I’m an actor and getting paid for it’