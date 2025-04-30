5 surprising details in DD Next Level trailer: Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Uyirin Uyirae moment to Santhanam’s Jailer reference

Santhanam starrer DD Next Level is the fourth installment of the horror-comedy franchise Dhillukku Dhuddu. Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled the trailer, giving a sneak peek into the plot. We have pointed out some surprising details from the trailer that the viewers might have missed.

1. Gautham Vasudev Menon recreates iconic 'Uyirin Uyirae' scene

In a scene from the DD Next Level trailer, Gautham Vasudev Menon appears in a funny yet romantic avatar. Towards the end, he recreates the 'Uyirin Uyirae' song from Kaakha Kaakha, originally featuring Suriya and Jyotika. GVM’s take on the scene was hilarious and had the audience laughing.

2. Santhanam takes a dig at Jailer

Santhanam takes a playful dig at the film Jailer and its director Nelson Dilipkumar. While exploring the new world with Rajendran, Santhanam crosses paths with GVM. He then humorously teases Redin Kingsley with a witty remark about Jailer, poking fun at the popular film in his signature comedic style.

3. Selvaraghavan appears as a ghost

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan takes on a quirky role as a ghost in DD Next Level. His cameo adds a surprise element and fits perfectly with the franchise’s tradition of casting celebrities in supernatural roles.

4. Tribal myths on the haunted island

The film introduces a mysterious island, hinting at tribal myths, eerie rituals, and ancient curses. This new setting adds a fresh horror element, setting DD Next Level apart from its predecessors.

5. Viral song 'Annana Pathiya' as background music

The viral song Annana Pathiya plays as the background music in the trailer. This choice connects with pop culture, giving the trailer an energetic vibe and making it more memorable for fans.

The cast of DD Next Level includes Santhanam, Geethika, Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Nizhalgal Ravi. Other key actors are Kasthuri, Redin Kingsley, Yashika Anand, Motta Rajendran, and Maran. The film is directed by S. Prem Anand.

