Did you know Shah Rukh Khan took up Baazigar on THIS condition after Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar rejected it? Writer Robin Bhatt reveals

The king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has delivered some of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, earning a special spot in our hearts. One such classic is Baazigar, a film that continues to be remembered fondly. Now, the film's writer Robin Bhatt shared that Shah Rukh Khan agreed to take on the role only after Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar turned it down. However, he put the condition that he would only sign on if the script remained unchanged.

In a chat with Friday Talkies, Robin Bhatt, the younger half-brother of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, shared an interesting memory. He recalled getting a call one day where he was asked if he had seen the film A Kiss Before Dying. Robin responded by saying that he had read the original novel and believed they could definitely adapt it into a film. He was then asked to write a screenplay, as directors Abbas-Mustan wanted to helm the project. And that’s how Baazigar came to life.

The Baazigar writer also revealed facing a major casting challenge as it broke away from the norm with its daring storyline where the protagonist was actually the antagonist. He recalled that after finishing the script, they struggled to find a lead actor.

They first approached Akshay Kumar, who turned it down. Then they reached out to Salim Khan regarding Salman Khan, but he too declined. That’s when Robin realized that only one actor would be fearless enough to embrace such a grey character without second thoughts is none other than Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan.

Robin Bhatt further opened up on meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Hotel Villa, where they both often worked, noting the actor’s unique mindset. The superstar would visit for sittings related to Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, while the writer focused on his projects.

During these casual meetings, he understood that the King actor had a different way of thinking compared to others. Seizing the opportunity, Robin narrated the story of Baazigar to him. Remarkably, by the time they reached the interval point, SRK instantly agreed to be part of the film, without even waiting to hear the second half.

He added that Shah Rukh Khan also put a firm condition on the filmmakers. He insisted, “I will do the film if only you will leave the script as it is. You will not try and justify the character or make him grey.”

His bold stance boosted the confidence of directors Abbas-Mustan, who decided to stick to the original vision without any compromises. And the rest is history.

For the unversed, the film also starred Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Raakhee, and Johnny Lever.

