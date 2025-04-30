Costao: Real-life hero Costao Fernandes had emotional reaction after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led Zee5 movie

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much-anticipated thriller Costao is gearing up for its release, and its trailer has already teased an intense underdog-versus-powerful force storyline. In a recent interaction, director Sejal Shah disclosed that the real-life Customs officer, Costao Fernandes, on whom the story is based, has seen the film. According to her, his emotional response to the film was profound, as he was visibly touched and even brought to tears by what he saw.

In a conversation with Variety, director Sejal Shah shared that the real Costao Fernandes had already watched the film and responded positively.

Shah mentioned that Fernandes was deeply moved by the film, feeling overwhelmed to the point of tears. Shah also admitted to being particularly nervous while Fernandes was watching, even more so than anyone else, making his emotional reaction all the more significant.

Shah expressed her hope that audiences would connect with several themes from the film. She stated that the key takeaway would be the realization that bravery is not easy.

She described the story as one of any person who stands up for what they believe in, adding that it also explores themes of redemption and forgiveness.

Set in the 1990s, Costao draws inspiration from the true story of a courageous customs officer, Costao Fernandes, who bravely took on one of Goa's most influential smuggling networks. The film follows his bold, solitary mission leading to the takedown of one of India's largest gold smuggling operations.

Shah, who dedicated nearly a year to researching and shaping the narrative alongside the real Costao Fernandes, noted that adapting a true story brought its own set of challenges.

In the same interview, she explained that since most of the events had actually occurred, it wasn't particularly difficult for her to dramatize them.

However, she added that when co-writer Bhavesh contributed to the dramatization, they made sure to remain faithful to the real-life events and did not stray far from what truly happened in Fernandes' life.

The film also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. Directed by Sejal Shah, the crime thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui.

Looking ahead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that he is involved in multiple upcoming projects, including Thama, Raat Akeli Hai Part 2, and Section 108.

