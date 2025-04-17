Pooja Hegde serves ‘desi girl’ vibes with flawless light makeup, perfect for new brides

Samay Raina Namrata Shirodkar Alia Bhatt Jaat vs Sikandar Day 7 Box Office Siddharth birthday Gauri Khan Karan Johar Jaat vs Gadar 2 Day 7 Box Office Ranga Billa Case Soha Ali Khan

At a recent event, Pooja Hegde decked up in a beautiful saree and served some serious jewelry and makeup goals, perfect for newlywed brides.

By Shweta Patokar
Published on Apr 17, 2025  |  04:57 PM IST |  3K
PC: Pooja Hegde, Instagram

Pooja Hegde is a pro at acing the newest trends and never shies away from embracing different styles—both new and old. At a recent event, she wore a beautiful saree and fully stepped into her desi girl era. With elegant jewelry and a glamorous makeup look, she delivered a masterclass perfect for new brides.

Choosing a pretty mint green color palette, the fashionista flaunted a minimal saree at a promotional event for her upcoming project, Retro. Featuring a simple border and a mesh pallu, the saree was adorned with floral gold-toned embroidery. She paired it with a half-sleeved blouse in the same shade, mirroring the detailing from the saree. Let’s dive into how she accessorized and created her makeup look.

Jewelry

PC: Pooja Hegde, Instagram

Pooja Hegde served just the right inspiration for newlywed brides with her elegant and traditional jewelry. She wore a choker necklace with a heavy centerpiece and paired it with floral half-moon earrings from the same set, all in a rich gold tone. She completed her accessories with a set of red bangles on both wrists—a classic South Indian touch.

Makeup Glam

Delivering a radiant, dewy aesthetic, the Deva actor showcased a subtle yet stunning makeup look. Here’s how to recreate it:

Hydration is key! Always start with a good moisturizer. If your skin isn’t properly prepped, your makeup may not sit well or last long.

PC: Pooja Hegde, Instagram

For that dewy glow, opt for an illuminating or tinted primer. Follow up with a light layer of foundation to create a smooth, hydrated base.

Apply concealer to even out your skin tone and cover any blemishes. Add a touch of setting powder and let it bake for a few minutes.

Apply a liquid blush and gently blend it across your cheeks and just above the temples for a natural flush. For that quintessential desi vibe, Pooja went with kohl-lined eyes, eyeliner, and a subtle coat of mascara.

Finish off with a brown lip gloss. No gloss? No problem—apply a matte brown lip color and top it with a clear gloss for that perfect sheen. Finally, lock it all in place with a setting spray for a long-lasting, fresh-faced finish.

Let Pooja Hegde’s effortlessly chic look be your ultimate style guide for elegant ethnic glam!

