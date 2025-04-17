Pooja Hegde serves ‘desi girl’ vibes with flawless light makeup, perfect for new brides

Pooja Hegde is a pro at acing the newest trends and never shies away from embracing different styles—both new and old. At a recent event, she wore a beautiful saree and fully stepped into her desi girl era. With elegant jewelry and a glamorous makeup look, she delivered a masterclass perfect for new brides.

Choosing a pretty mint green color palette, the fashionista flaunted a minimal saree at a promotional event for her upcoming project, Retro. Featuring a simple border and a mesh pallu, the saree was adorned with floral gold-toned embroidery. She paired it with a half-sleeved blouse in the same shade, mirroring the detailing from the saree. Let’s dive into how she accessorized and created her makeup look.

Jewelry

Pooja Hegde served just the right inspiration for newlywed brides with her elegant and traditional jewelry. She wore a choker necklace with a heavy centerpiece and paired it with floral half-moon earrings from the same set, all in a rich gold tone. She completed her accessories with a set of red bangles on both wrists—a classic South Indian touch.

Makeup Glam

Delivering a radiant, dewy aesthetic, the Deva actor showcased a subtle yet stunning makeup look. Here’s how to recreate it:

Hydration is key! Always start with a good moisturizer. If your skin isn’t properly prepped, your makeup may not sit well or last long.

For that dewy glow, opt for an illuminating or tinted primer. Follow up with a light layer of foundation to create a smooth, hydrated base.

Apply concealer to even out your skin tone and cover any blemishes. Add a touch of setting powder and let it bake for a few minutes.

Apply a liquid blush and gently blend it across your cheeks and just above the temples for a natural flush. For that quintessential desi vibe, Pooja went with kohl-lined eyes, eyeliner, and a subtle coat of mascara.

Finish off with a brown lip gloss. No gloss? No problem—apply a matte brown lip color and top it with a clear gloss for that perfect sheen. Finally, lock it all in place with a setting spray for a long-lasting, fresh-faced finish.

Let Pooja Hegde’s effortlessly chic look be your ultimate style guide for elegant ethnic glam!

