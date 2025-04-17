Priya Prakash Varrier swoons over banger track Kanimaa from Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro; WATCH

Priya Prakash Varrier has been owning the internet for a while now, especially after her dance from Good Bad Ugly went viral. Now, the actress is once again making waves on social media, this time grooving to the tunes of Kanimaa from Retro.

In a recent Instagram story, Priya and her friend can be seen having a blast dancing to Kanimaa. Recreating the iconic moves originally performed by Pooja Hegde in the song, the video exudes fun and joy.

Check out the video here:

The song Kanimaa from the Suriya starrer Retro was composed and sung by Santhosh Narayanan. Set against a lively wedding backdrop, the upbeat track has gone viral, with countless netizens recreating its signature dance moves.

See the song here:

Talking about the movie, Retro is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. The upcoming film marks Suriya's next release after Kanguva and his first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Touted to be a romantic action drama, the story revolves around Paarivel Kannan, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost love, Rukmini, while navigating the many challenges that come his way.

With Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and more.

As for Priya Prakash Varrier, she was last seen in Good Bad Ugly alongside Ajith Kumar. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the action-comedy followed the story of AK, also known as Red Dragon—a former crime boss forced to return to his old ways after his son is framed for drug possession and murder. Determined to uncover the truth, AK sets out to clear his son's name and confront the real culprit.

