Retro: Release date, certification, plot, runtime, and cast; everything to know about Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens this year. The much-awaited movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is slated for release on May 1, 2025.

The film was certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on April 17, 2025. It has received a UA 16+ certificate. Moreover, the film reportedly has a total runtime of 168.30 minutes, which converts to 2 hours and 48 minutes.

The movie focuses on the story of Parivel Kannan, a man on a quest to find his lost love, Rukmini. The film narrates how he finds her and the challenges he has to face along the way.

This romantic action flick is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Initially titled Suriya 44, the film features an ensemble cast including Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Singampuli, and many more in key roles. The movie also features Shriya Saran in a cameo appearance.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the musical tracks and background scores. The cinematography is handled by Shreyaas Krishna, while Shafique Mohamed Ali is in charge of editing.

Coming to Suriya’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the film Kanguva. The epic fantasy flick, directed by Siva, featured the actor as a bounty hunter who comes in contact with a child possessing superpowers.

Soon, we realize that the man and the child share a connection that transcends centuries, dating back to the age of tribal warriors. The film also featured Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in key roles, marking their debut in Tamil cinema.

In addition to the core cast, the film had an ensemble of actors such as Natty Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra, and more in important roles. Despite the hype surrounding its release, the film received negative reviews and ultimately tanked at the box office.

Moving forward, Suriya is currently involved in shooting for the tentatively titled Suriya 45. The movie is being helmed by RJ Balaji, with Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead.

