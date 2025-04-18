Retro: ‘Was asked to come without makeup,’ says Pooja Hegde about her first meeting with Karthik Subbaraj for Suriya starrer

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, is all set for its release on May 1, 2025. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical debut. As the movie makes its way to the big screens, leading lady Pooja Hegde recalled her first narration session with the director.

Speaking to Gulte, the actress said, “When I was about to meet Karthik Subbaraj for the first time for a narration, he asked me to come without any makeup or hairstyling. I was really happy to hear that, as I love working on films that require a natural, no-makeup look.”

Retro is a romantic action film that follows the story of Paarivel Kannan, a young man deeply in love with Rukmini. For the sake of love, he chooses to leave behind his violent past and lead a quieter life.

However, his love becomes lost, and he must embark on a journey to find her again, overcoming every challenge that comes his way.

The film stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, and many more in key roles.

Retro is co-produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the 2D Entertainment banner. Cinematography is handled by Shreyaas Krishna, music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and editing is done by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

On the work front, Suriya will next be seen in the tentatively titled Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji. This upcoming film is expected to be an action entertainer, with Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's alleged final film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth. The movie, said to be an action drama with political themes, marks her second collaboration with Vijay after the 2022 film Beast. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others.

Additionally, Pooja will make a special dance appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

