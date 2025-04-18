Retro Trailer Out: Suriya, Pooja Hegde starrer is a mad love story about a man running from violence, but can't escape it

Suriya starrer Retro is gearing up for its release on May 1, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting big screens soon, the makers have unveiled a wild trailer showcasing an unhinged Suriya being madly in love.

The 2-minute and 42-second trailer edited by Premam director Alphonse Puthren is surely a feast for fans.

Advertisement

See the Retro trailer here:

The trailer showcases the movie as being set in the latter half of the 1980s to the 1990s, with Suriya donning a vintage style appropriate for the era. The few glimpses from the shots take us through the protagonist's family backdrop and how he must let go of it in order to be with his one true love.

While Suriya plays the role of Paarivel Kannan, Pooja Hegde portrays his wife, who disappears from his life at a certain point. The rest of the romantic tale is expected to focus on how he reunites with her, even though his violent past refuses to let him go.

With Suriya and Pooja in the lead roles, the movie features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Swasika, and many more in key roles. Actress Shriya Saran will also appear in a cameo for a dance number.

Advertisement

The film, slated for release next month, features music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. The editing is handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Coming to Suriya’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the movie Kanguva, directed by Siva. The epic fantasy tale marked the Tamil cinema debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. However, the film received negative reviews and ended up tanking at the box office.

Looking ahead, Suriya has teamed up with director RJ Balaji for his next film, tentatively titled Suriya 45. The upcoming project will feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and is touted to be an action entertainer.

ALSO READ: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan shares fun set story, says not the heroines but THIS person said 'I love you' to him daily