Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-star Pooja Hegde calls him ‘President of Bollywood’ in fun VIDEO; here’s why

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde are set to collaborate for the first time on David Dhawan’s film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The duo has been sharing some fun moments with each other on social media amid the shoot. Pooja recently dropped a new video in which she called Varun ‘President of Bollywood’ because he was very busy on the phone.

Today, April 22, 2025, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video offering a peek into her camaraderie with Varun Dhawan. They were seen on an escalator, presumably at an airport. The latter waved at the camera while being on a phone call.

Teasing him, Pooja said, “With the President who is more busy than… He’s taken like 500 calls up until now. Most wanted actor in Bollywood. Most wanted actor in Bollywood right now.” Varun chimed in, saying, “Pooja is,” to which the actress replied, “You have taken, like, 500 calls, Varun.”

Pooja captioned the video, “President of Bollywood @varundvn.”

Varun Dhawan re-shared Pooja Hegde’s story on his own account. He revealed that he was talking to Mrunal Thakur, who is also a part of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. VD wrote, “I was talking to @mrunalthakur who is only working out.”

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the shooting of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Earlier, we revealed that the team was set for a month-long marathon schedule in Scotland, starting from April 22.

A source close to the development stated, “It’s a big 30-day schedule, which consolidates the multi-genre elements of a David Dhawan film. Varun and team are excited for this big international leg, which brings in a fresh vibe to the comic caper.” The source shared that two key songs, a chase sequence, and many comic moments will be shot during this schedule.

It has also been learned that alongside Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, an ensemble cast has come on board. It includes Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, and more.

