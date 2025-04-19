Will Pooja Hegde reunite with her Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo co-star Allu Arjun? Actress replies, ‘If there’s a good…’

Allu Arjun grabbed attention and rose to phenomenal success with the winning streak of his film Pushpa 2. Fast forward, the actor’s upcoming collaborations have already left audiences in a frenzy of excitement.

And now, his former co-star Pooja Hegde has revealed whether they would team up once more after their hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

During the audio launch event for her upcoming film Retro, co-starring Suriya, Pooja Hegde was asked if she has a collaboration with Allu Arjun lined up next.

In response, the actress explained that it would depend on whether they find the right kind of content to work on. She said, “If there’s a good story, good characters, and if it fits right, then we’ll do it.”

Coming back to the diva, Pooja Hegde already has a lineup of promising films in South cinema, one of which is Retro, set to release on May 1, 2025. In addition, she is collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay for his final film, Jana Nayagan, before he transitions into full-time politics.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun has been making headlines for his massive upcoming project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

From the first glimpse of the project unveiled on April 8, it appears that the actor-director duo is experimenting with the superhero genre, with Allu Arjun likely to portray a similar kind of role.

The seemingly futuristic film will feature top-tier VFX, sourced and refined through expertise from specialists in Los Angeles, where the team visited to witness the technology firsthand.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun also has a mythological project with director Trivikram Srinivas in the pipeline.

According to reports, Allu Arjun’s role in the film is likely inspired by the figure of Lord Karthikeya. Further details about the project are still awaited by audiences.

