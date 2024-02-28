Exhuma, the South Korean mystery thriller movie, has been showing promising results ever since its release. However, the movie has been performing incredibly well and beyond its initial projections. The movie certainly took the South Korean film industry by storm and continues to break box office records. Within just the first week of its release, the movie surpassed over 3 million moviegoers. The cast and crew of the movie celebrate the milestone by posting a picture via social media.

On February 28, 2024, it was revealed that Exhuma has surpassed over 3 million footfalls across theaters in just one week. The movie is already at a break-even point with 3.3 million viewers and is expected to attract even more audiences in the coming weeks. Through a social media post, the production company Shoebpx posted a picture celebrating the milestone. Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Kim Jae Cheol, along with director Jang Jae Hyun, pose for an image with the news behind them that the movie has received over 3 million viewers.



The movie was released on February 22, 2023, and within just three days, it surpassed 1 million moviegoers in total. Celebrations from the cast and crew started instantly, as it was now a successful venture. However, the celebration continued, as within just four days it surpassed 2 million viewers. Exhuma currently has the biggest box office opening in 2024 so far. Exceeding all expectations, it is most likely to perform in stable form or even better in the upcoming weeks.

Exhuma plot and cast

The plot of the movie follows a rich family living in Los Angeles who comes across some evil spirits. To get rid of the malevolent entity, they invite two young experts, Hwa Rim and Bong Gil, who are able to exorcise the presence so the family and the baby are protected. During their investigation, they find out that the ghosts of the family’s forefathers are haunting them. The only way to solve the problem was to dig up the grave of the ancestor and please him. However, when they dig out the grave, more evil power is released from within, making the situation tenfold more complicated and dangerous.

Lee Do Hyun takes up the role of Bong Gil, and Kim Go Eun plays Hwa Rim, who are shamans and work together to get rid of unwanted presence. The cast ensemble also includes Choi Min-sik as Kim Sang-deok and Yoo Hae-jin as Yeong-geun. The movie is directed and written by Jang Jae-hyun.

