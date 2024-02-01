EXO’s Lay Zhang spotted in hotel with Hidden Love actress Zhao Lusi sparking dating rumours; agency responds

EXO member Lay Zhang was spotted at a hotel alongside Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, fueling speculations about a potential romantic involvement.

A blogger has shared details, suggesting that the relationship between these two celebrities goes beyond friendship, indicating a growing closeness and connection.

Lay’s label debunk his dating rumours with Zhao Lusi

On February 1, media sources conveyed that the idol issued a statement refuting claims of being at a hotel with Chinese actress Zhao Lusi. Lay's management declared, "The dating rumors are allegations, and Lay is dedicated to his professional commitments. He currently has no intentions of pursuing a romantic relationship."

This comes after Chinese paparazzi disclosed on January 31 that Zhao Lusi had been observed lingering in the parking vicinity of the hotel commonly frequented by Lay. There are even suggestions that Zhao Lusi's assistant is a frequent visitor to this specific hotel. On one occasion, after Zhao Lusi's departure, Lay was seen heading towards the basement area within 10 minutes. This revelation from the media has ignited a fervent discussion in the Chinese online community, turning it into one of the most talked-about subjects on Weibo. Netizens are actively speculating, with some firmly convinced that Lay and Zhao Lusi may be engaging in a discreet romantic relationship.

More about Lay Zhang

Lay Zhang, also known as Zhang Yi Xing, is a multifaceted Chinese artist known for his roles in singing, rapping, songwriting, producing, directing, dancing, and acting. Initially gaining recognition as a child star in Hunan, he secured the third position in a 2005 competition on Star Academy. Lay joined SM Entertainment in 2007, becoming the main dancer of EXO-M upon his debut in 2012. He made history as the first EXO member to debut as a solo singer with Lose Control in 2016.

In 2020, Lay founded Chromosome Entertainment Group, concluding his contract with SM Entertainment in 2022. Despite the agency change, EXO remains a 9-member group. Lay's diverse achievements include a second solo tour, Grandline 2: Infinite Lands, and headlining the MetaMoon Music Festival in New York City in late 2022. He released the EP 西 (Xi) or West on September 24, 2022, followed by winning Artist of the Year in 2022 and Producer of the Year in 2023 at the Weibo Music Awards.

